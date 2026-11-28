New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill as a "historic decision," stating that the move will help make Indian democracy more inclusive and expand public representation. In a post reacting to the Cabinet's approval, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the decision and highlighted its focus on increasing women's representation in legislative bodies. "The approval granted by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill is a historic decision," the Defence Minister stated.

Emphasising the expected impact of the legislation, Singh added that the proposed reservation for women would strengthen democratic participation and governance. "This decision will play a crucial role in making Indian democracy more inclusive, expanding public representation, and bringing governance closer to the people. The provision for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies will take their participation in legislative institutions to new heights," he posted.

The Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

The proposed legislative package provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. It proposes raising the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, with up to 815 members representing states and 35 representing Union Territories. The package is also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)