Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, scheduled to be held in January, the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal is emerging as a major attraction showcasing Gujarat's potential as a global destination for tourism, heritage and investment. Spread across 400 acres near Ahmedabad and being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore, the ambitious project aims to celebrate India's 5,000-year-old maritime legacy while creating new investment opportunities in hospitality, recreation and allied sectors. The first phase of the project is likely to be completed soon. Being developed under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NMHC is an initiative of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under the Centre's Sagarmala Programme. The project aims to bring India's maritime history to life through a combination of advanced technology, interactive exhibits and edutainment. Lothal, one of India's oldest port settlements and an important centre of the Indus Valley Civilisation, holds a special place in the country's maritime history. The NMHC seeks to connect this ancient legacy with modern India's maritime development, highlighting nearly 5,000 years of seafaring, trade and port-led growth. The complex will feature 14 galleries depicting India's maritime journey, from the pioneering seafarers of the Indus Valley Civilisation to the achievements and valour of the modern Indian Navy and Coast Guard. One of its major attractions will be a 77-metre-high lighthouse museum, billed as the world's tallest lighthouse museum and being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. The project will also recreate a Harappan town, including a replica of the world's oldest dockyard, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the country's ancient maritime infrastructure. Apart from its heritage attractions, the NMHC will feature four theme parks, an underwater gallery, eco-resorts, water rides and marine recreation centres. Coastal State Pavilions will also showcase the diverse art, culture and traditions of India's coastal regions. These facilities are expected to create significant opportunities for private investment in tourism, hospitality, leisure and entertainment, making the complex an important part of Gujarat's expanding tourism economy. The project has also attracted international interest, with 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with Portugal, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Oman, South Korea, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and Singapore. The agreements are aimed at facilitating the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in museum development and curation. The project has an overall target of signing 35 MoUs, reflecting its growing international engagement. Beyond tourism and heritage conservation, the NMHC will also house a Maritime Research Institute to promote research, innovation and advanced expertise in the maritime sector. The project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, while providing a boost to local businesses, hospitality services and cottage industries in surrounding areas. It is also expected to support the economic development of nearby communities. Located around 80 km from Ahmedabad, the NMHC is being positioned as an international destination for tourists, researchers, maritime professionals and students. It is also set to become India's first heritage tourism site to operate entirely on an eco-friendly transport system. Approved by the Union Cabinet, the project is being implemented in phases, with work on Phase 1A progressing rapidly and its opening to visitors planned soon. As Gujarat prepares to host investors and international delegates at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, the NMHC is expected to highlight the investment potential of the state's heritage and tourism sectors. By combining historical preservation, modern infrastructure, research and recreation, the Lothal project aims to establish a new landmark on India's global tourism map while opening avenues for sustainable investment and employment generation. The initiative also reflects Gujarat's broader efforts to strengthen its position as a leading destination for tourism, maritime development and international collaboration. (ANI)

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