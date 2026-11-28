New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday addressed the 'Vishwa Kalyan Mahotsav', organised in Vadodara on the occasion of the 60th Shashtipurti Mahotsav of Shashthpeethadhishwar Param Pujya Goswami 108 Shri Dwarkeshlalji Maharajshri, through video conferencing. Several saints and seers, along with followers of the Vallabhkul, were present on the occasion.

In his address, Shah said that the Shashtipurti Mahotsav of Pujya Maharajshri is a momentous occasion for all followers of the Vallabhkul. He said that he had a strong desire to be physically present in Vadodara and extend his greetings to Maharajshri in person, in the presence of everyone, but could not attend due to unavoidable circumstances. Shah said that he offers his respectful pranam at the holy feet of Maharajshri from afar.

Union Home Minister said that in Sanatan culture, the completion of 60 years is not merely a milestone in one's age. He said that according to our traditional calendar, a complete cycle comprises 60 Samvatsaras. When a spiritual seeker, Acharya or great personality completes this cycle, the divine aura that they have cultivated in society over these 60 years becomes a source of benefit for the entire society and shines forth with many times greater radiance.

Shah said that it is truly a remarkable and auspicious coincidence that, on the one hand, we are commemorating the glorious tradition spanning over 550 years since the divine appearance of Shrimad Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhuji, while on the other, by celebrating the Shashtipurti Mahotsav of Pujya Maharajshri, we are once again striving to strengthen the tradition of the Vallabhkul.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that, as the 14th generation descendant of Mahaprabhuji and the 13th Tilakayat in the lineage of Shri Yadunathji, the sixth son of Shri Gusaiji Maharaj, Pujya Maharajshri has not only inspired followers of Mahaprabhuji but has also fostered a strong sense of attraction towards their faith, sect and indigenous culture among the youth of the wider Sanatan society.

He said that after undertaking an in-depth study of Vedanta, literature, Nyaya and Mimamsa through the Sanskrit medium in Kashi and Vrindavan, Maharajshri was conferred the title of Acharya. Shah said that, besides Sanskrit, Maharajshri has an exceptional command over several languages, including Gujarati, Hindi, English, Braj Bhasha and Mewari. He has also carried forward the traditions of mridang playing in the field of music, preservation of paintings and literary creation. He said that several descendants of the Vallabhkul have made significant contributions to society in various fields, and Pujya Maharajshri's contribution among them is particularly important.

Shah said that Pujya Maharajshri has always been actively engaged in assisting the poor and needy sections of society through the Vaishnav Interfaith Pushtimargiya Organisation (VIPO), and this initiative has yielded very encouraging results. He said that Maharajshri has made an immense contribution towards taking forward Vaishnav Dharma and the timeless philosophy of Jagadguru Shrimad Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhuji.

The Union Home Minister said that Mahaprabhuji's message is that the world is real, not an illusion, and that the path of 'Pravritti Marg' is the essence of 'Pushtimarg'. He said that Mahaprabhuji's Bhagwat recitations and guidance at 84 locations, undertaken with the objective of promoting national unity, along with the composition of the 'Shodash Granth', have played a significant role in strengthening the Hindu tradition.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation extended his heartfelt greetings to Pujya Maharajshri and said that all followers of the Vallabhkul pray to the Almighty for Maharajshri's long life of 100 years and wish that he continues to serve Sanatan culture in perfect health throughout his life.

Shah said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has announced an allocation of Rs 73 crore for developing a grand complex spread over 15 acres at the birthplace of Shrimad Vallabhacharya Ji through the Mahaprabhuji Prakatya Baithakji Trust. He said that the Chhattisgarh government will contribute an additional Rs 25 crore, while the remaining amount will be raised through contributions from other followers. The aim is to develop a grand memorial of the Sampradaya that will serve as a landmark for the entire nation. Union Home Minister urged Pujya Maharajshri to personally lead this initiative and contribute towards developing it into a prominent national landmark by bringing together the people of Vadodara and all followers of the Vallabhkul.