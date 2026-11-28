MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Ameena Salarazai

Prolonged mobile phone use can put strain on the hands, thumbs and wrists, potentially causing pain, swelling, numbness and difficulty moving fingers.

Medical experts say keeping the hands and wrists in the same position for extended periods and repeatedly moving the thumb can put pressure on muscles, tendons and nerves. It may also aggravate existing conditions.

Physiotherapist Rabia Arshad says excessive phone use can place repeated stress on the thumb, potentially leading to weakened grip, wrist pain and nerve compression. Holding a phone in one hand for long periods and continuously scrolling with the thumb may worsen these problems.

Some common conditions associated with excessive phone use include De Quervain's tenosynovitis, carpal tunnel syndrome, trigger finger and thumb tendon irritation.

De Quervain's tenosynovitis causes pain and swelling near the base of the thumb and wrist, which may worsen when gripping objects or moving the thumb. Repeated scrolling and thumb movements can increase strain in this area.

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve is compressed inside the wrist, potentially causing pain, tingling or numbness in the thumb, index finger, middle finger and part of the ring finger.

Trigger finger can make it difficult to bend or straighten a finger, which may sometimes become stuck in a bent position. Thumb tendon irritation can also cause pain, swelling and tenderness, while strain on tendons at the back of the wrist may lead to discomfort.

Arshad says prolonged activity of the hand muscles may also cause fatigue and weakness. Gentle hand and wrist exercises, including opening and closing the hands, along with adequate rest, may help ease discomfort.

To reduce strain, Arshad recommends taking short breaks every 20 to 30 minutes while using a phone or laptop, using both hands to hold the phone and avoiding repetitive scrolling with the same thumb. Voice typing may also help reduce repetitive hand movements.

She advises keeping the wrist in a neutral position and allowing the hands adequate rest. People experiencing persistent thumb or wrist pain, numbness or fingers getting stuck should consult a physiotherapist or other relevant medical professional to determine the underlying cause.