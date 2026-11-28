MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of State announced this on Facebook.

'Thank you for this visit on the Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors – horrific crimes against Ukrainians for which Russia has never been held to account. And now we see that when such crimes go unpunished, it only encourages the aggressor to commit new ones. That is why it is vital that justice is served for this war, which Russia unleashed and refuses to end,” Zelensky emphasised.

According to him, during the meeting with Berset, they discussed measures that could help achieve this.“In particular, this week Ukraine ratified the Expanded Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which lays the foundation for the practical launch of the tribunal and the ensuring of its operation,” the Head of State noted.

“We hope that as many of our partners as possible will also join it. We also discussed progress in establishing an international compensation mechanism and ways to fund the future compensation fund, primarily at Russia's expense,” Zelensky emphasised.

Furthermore, he reported that Berset had outlined the Council of Europe's new Action Plan for Ukraine, which provides, in particular, for support for veterans, women and children, as well as assistance with Ukraine's reconstruction.“We appreciate this attention to our people,” the President added.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on 25 November, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the Extended Partial Agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which is a necessary step to ensure its funding and the commencement of its practical work.

Photo: Office of the President