MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“We are proceeding according to plan, and we are getting closer to creating a truly effective anti-ballistic system,” the President noted.

Palis, amongst other things, briefed the Head of State on his discussions with certain partners regarding the supply of air defence systems, turrets and other equipment to Ukraine. Zelensky expressed his gratitude to all partners who support Ukraine.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office also reported on the situation at the front and within the armed forces, as well as on current requirements. Following his report, the President announced preparations to extend the programme for the procurement of pick-up trucks into next year – covering volumes and funding.“It is important to continue to assist with this need,” emphasised Zelensky.

The discussions also covered specific personnel matters within the military sphere.“We will carry out the appointments together with the Minister of Defence of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Germany to supply Ukraine with new radars for futureair defense system – Pistorius

As previously reported, Ukraine expects to test the new FREYJA anti-ballistic missile system this winter, which is being developed jointly with European partners to provide protection against ballistic missiles.

In October, Zelensky stated that Ukraine had fulfilled its part of the FREYJA project. According to him, the work to be carried out by the partners is currently in progress.

Photo: Office of the President