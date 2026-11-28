MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Describing the proposed 33 per cent women's reservation and the expansion of Lok Sabha constituencies through delimitation as historic steps towards strengthening democracy, Union Minister for Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the delimitation exercise would enhance political representation across states without causing injustice to any region.

He said the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was committed to building a developed India by giving priority to 'Nari Shakti' and ensuring greater participation of women in the country's democratic and administrative systems.

The implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women was not merely about empowerment but also reflected the Union government's commitment to strengthening women's leadership and their participation in crucial decision-making processes, Union Minister Joshi added.

Describing the approval of the Delimitation Amendment Bill as another historic decision, the Union Minister said the Prime Minister had taken a bold step towards increasing the existing strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats.

Speaking to the media on the proposed delimitation exercise, Joshi said the number of Lok Sabha constituencies in all states, including Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, could increase by 50 per cent based on the formula adopted earlier.

Karnataka's representation could increase from the existing 28 seats to 40, while Uttar Pradesh's strength could go up from 80 to 120 seats, according to the estimated calculations.

Questioning the Congress' opposition to the proposed expansion, the Union Minister asked, "What problem do the Congress leaders have with this? Are all the existing 28 seats in Karnataka held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?"

Joshi said the expansion was being undertaken based on the same formula used to determine the number of constituencies earlier.

"If the allocation carried out during the tenure of previous governments was considered correct, the present delimitation exercise should also be accepted," he added.

"Everything done during their (Congress government's) tenure is considered right. But when we attempt to do something, is it seen as wrong? This attitude of the Opposition is unjust. No state will face injustice in the delimitation exercise," he said.

He added that the expansion of Parliament would provide greater representation to the voices, priorities and aspirations of different states and regions in national decision-making, thereby strengthening the Parliamentary system and democracy.

Taking to the social media platform X, Joshi said, "India's Parliamentary framework is set for a significant expansion, reflecting the aspirations of a growing nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Union Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Amendment Bill paves the way for increasing the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 816 seats. This will provide greater space for diverse regional voices and priorities in national decision-making, further strengthening India's Parliamentary democracy."

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra taking to his official X account said, "A significant stride towards women-led development in Bharat!"

Vijayendra added, "The Union Cabinet's approval of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill reflects PM Narendra Modi Ji's commitment to ensuring that women have their rightful place in the highest institutions of our democracy."

"With the proposed implementation of 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, the vision of transforming women from beneficiaries of development into architects of Bharat's future is gaining further momentum. A stronger Nari Shakti will lay the foundation for a more inclusive Viksit Bharat," the State BJP President said.