MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 28 (IANS) Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness and ongoing activities of the paramilitary force during his visit to Agartala, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that Lt Gen Lakhera visited the Headquarters of 21 Sector Assam Rifles in Agartala and reviewed the force's operational preparedness and various ongoing activities.

During the visit, he interacted with Assam Rifles personnel and appreciated their professionalism, dedication and commitment towards maintaining peace and security in the region. The Assam Rifles Director General also inaugurated a magnificent 72-foot-high National Flag, which now stands tall in the heart of Agartala.

The imposing Tricolour is a significant addition to the city's landscape and reflects the spirit of nationalism, collective pride and the unwavering commitment of the people towards the nation, the spokesman said.

In another event, Tripura Governor Indrasena Nallu Reddy and Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Lakhera attended the grand finale of the 75th BN Mullick Memorial Football Tournament in Agartala. The championship is an annual national-level football tournament in which teams representing state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces participate.

Assam Rifles is organising the 75th edition of the tournament for 2026-27 from November 16 to 28 in Agartala. In the men's final, held on November 27, Kerala Police emerged victorious over West Bengal Police with a convincing 3-1 scoreline to lift the championship trophy.

In the women's category final, held on November 28, the Assam Rifles women's team defeated Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 1-0 to emerge as champions, bringing laurels to the force.

The successful conduct of the entire championship was marked by meticulous planning, seamless coordination and exemplary execution by Assam Rifles, setting a benchmark for organising national-level sporting events. The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation and provided a platform for sporting talent, camaraderie and healthy competition among various police and paramilitary organisations of the country.

The successful culmination of the championship reaffirmed Assam Rifles' commitment to promoting sports, nurturing sporting talent and strengthening bonhomie and mutual cooperation among various police organisations across the country, the defence spokesman added.