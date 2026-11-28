MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada in December will come amid efforts to deepen bilateral ties, with India's High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik expressing optimism about progress towards a trade agreement and pointing to the possibility of closer defence cooperation.

In an interview published by New Canadian Media, Patnaik said negotiators were seeking to complete work on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), although further discussions could be needed.

“We may need one more meeting in December before we finalise,” he said, adding that unresolved issues could be taken to PM Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Carney's office confirmed the December visit in an October 13 readout of a telephone conversation between the leaders. It said they wanted to build on increased engagement in finance, defence and security, artificial intelligence and people-to-people ties.

PM visit will follow Carney's trip to Mumbai and New Delhi from February 27 to March 2 this year. Global Affairs Canada described that visit as consolidating the renewal of relations begun with PM Modi's participation in the 2025 G7 summit in Kananaskis.

Canada says its approach combines stronger diplomatic and economic ties with practical cooperation on national security and law enforcement.

The leaders agreed to launch CEPA negotiations in November 2025. Canada's public consultation report says the proposed agreement aims to reduce trade barriers and make commercial rules more predictable. Submissions from businesses and other participants sought improvements in agricultural and industrial market access, services, digital trade and business travel. These are negotiating priorities, rather than agreed provisions.

Patnaik also raised the possibility of a defence agreement during PM Modi's visit at a November 17 event in Ottawa, New Canadian Media reported. In the interview, he identified ammunition, explosives and missiles as potential areas for investment.

On security cooperation, Patnaik said the countries were working together on organised crime, extortion, drug smuggling and counterterrorism, with regular contact between their police and intelligence agencies.