MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon reunited with her 'Mimi' co-star Pankaj Tripathi during a recent event.

On Saturday, Kriti took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her posing with Pankaj. Smiling at the camera, both of them are seen gesturing at each other with their hands.

"Look who I bumped into! (Kissed face and red heart emoji) @pankajtripathi Mimi & Bhanu looking Sharp! (Smiling Face With Sunglasses emoji) (sic)," Kriti added the text to the photo.

'Mimi' starred Kriti in the titular role of an aspiring dancer who becomes a surrogate mother to boost her career but ends up facing several unexpected emotional and social challenges. Pankaj is seen essaying the role of Bhanu Pratap Pandey, a local taxi driver. Bhanu becomes the intermediary between Mimi (played by Kriti) and the foreign couple looking for a surrogate mother.

Along with Kriti and Pankaj, the movie also stars Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in other important roles.

Kriti even bagged the National Film Award for 'Best Actress' at the 69th National Film Awards.

Expressing her delight, she has penned a note saying, "ELATED-OVERWHELMED-GRATEFUL. Still sinking it in.. pinching myself.. this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me!"

"Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life! Laxman sir.. You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega".. Mil gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups.. You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders," Kriti added.

'Mimi' reached the cinema halls on 30 July 2021.