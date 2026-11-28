MENAFN - IANS) Rewa Nov 28 (IANS) A remark made by Rewa BJP MP Janardan Mishra at a civic event organised by the Rewa Municipal Corporation has gone viral on social media, attracting widespread attention and eliciting a light-hearted response from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing the gathering while underlining improvements in Rewa's water supply infrastructure, Mishra told residents that people from surrounding villages could move to and settle in the city without worrying about water shortages.

Extending the point, he said people could have as many children as they wanted because the Rewa Municipal Corporation had put arrangements in place to supply water to everyone.

The remarks drew notice at the venue and gained traction online after a video clip from the programme circulated on social media.

"Come from the villages and settle in Rewa. Have as many children as you want. The Rewa Municipal Corporation has arranged water for all till 2040," Mishra said.

Speaking at another event a day later, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav responded in a similarly humorous vein.

Commenting on Mishra's blunt speaking style at public meetings, Yadav remarked that "Mishra ji speaks like an AK-47 firing bullets."

At the same time, Yadav added that Mishra occasionally ends up "hitting his own wicket", using a cricketing metaphor to suggest that his candid statements sometimes spark avoidable controversies.

The Chief Minister's comment was met with laughter and applause from the audience.

Mishra has frequently made headlines over controversial or off-the-cuff remarks. Earlier this month, he claimed that farmers carry out manual labour for only three months and spend the rest of the year playing cards.

In October, he had also made a sharp comment against American business magnate Elon Musk, saying that if Musk came to do business in India, he would have to follow Indian conditions or face being punched out.