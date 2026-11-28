MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police have informed a court here that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian citizen in 1980, despite her name figuring in the electoral rolls, and that she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983.

The police submitted a status report filed before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with a petition alleging fraudulent inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship.

The investigating agency said the facts had been verified through the office of the District Magistrate (DM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Delhi Police further informed the court that certain records had also been sought from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, and their response was awaited.

Taking note of the submissions, the court granted the police additional time to complete the investigation and posted the matter for further hearing on December 14.

The proceedings stem from a complaint alleging that Sonia Gandhi's name was fraudulently included in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983.

Earlier, on September 21, a Delhi court had set aside an order passed by a magisterial court refusing to direct registration of an FIR in the matter and remanded it for fresh consideration.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne had directed the ACJM concerned to pass a fresh speaking order after hearing the parties, conducting the requisite enquiry and hearing the police officer concerned.

The Special Judge had observed that allegations relating to tampering with or fraudulent inclusion of the name of a voter or a non-citizen in an electoral roll merit reasoned consideration to determine whether offences such as forgery or cheating are prima facie made out.

The proceedings arose from a criminal revision petition filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, challenging the magisterial court's refusal to order registration of an FIR and investigation into the allegations.

During the earlier proceedings, the complainant's counsel had argued that electoral records prima facie indicated that Sonia Gandhi's name appeared in the voter list before she acquired Indian citizenship, warranting an investigation into alleged forgery, fabrication and fraudulent declarations.

However, Sonia Gandhi's counsel had opposed the plea, contending that the allegations were politically motivated, baseless and founded on incorrect and misleading facts.