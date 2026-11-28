MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) Two days after a powerful Thanksgiving storm swept the US East Coast, families were dealing with damaged homes, businesses were clearing flooded premises and utilities were restoring electricity, while emergency declarations supported recovery efforts and the financial toll remained unquantified.

The storm's reach extended from North Carolina's damaged island roads to flooded New Jersey neighbourhoods and power outages in New York and New England.

ABC News reported that more than 160,000 homes remained without electricity on Saturday morning, with roughly a third of that total in Pennsylvania. Winds of between 50 and 70 miles per hour had battered the coast on Thursday.

There is no consolidated count in the available reports of people who suffered damage, displacement or loss of essential services.

More than 50 million people were under wind alerts on Thursday afternoon.

Along the Jersey Shore, emergency crews rescued residents and motorists as rising water surrounded homes and stranded vehicles.

Cape May officials reported 16 water rescues from homes and vehicles. Atlantic City reported another 14 rescues, including two from homes and the rest from vehicles, local broadcaster 6abc reported.

In Maryland's Montgomery County, firefighters helped two adults escape through a window and down a ladder after a large tree crashed onto their home on Lombardy Road on Thanksgiving morning.

Neither was injured, but the house sustained major structural damage and both residents were displaced, WJLA reported, citing county fire officials.

Maryland's disruption also reached drinking-water infrastructure. Power interruptions at two treatment plants prompted WSSC Water to ask its 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties to restrict consumption to essential uses.

The utility lifted the request at 8:30 a.m. Friday, saying both plants were producing safe drinking water and the treatment and distribution system was operating normally.

The high water was particularly severe in parts of New Jersey and Virginia. Atlantic City reached a tide level of 8.28 feet, its highest since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, ABC News reported.

Norfolk, Virginia, reported a level of 7.59 feet, the fourth highest in the city's recorded history. The city responded to more than 2,000 emergency calls.

The National Weather Service had warned that winds pushing water towards the shore would combine with already elevated astronomical tides, increasing coastal flooding. The timing of the strongest winds relative to high tide was an important factor in the expected severity.

For businesses, the aftermath meant clearing damaged interiors and finding replacement materials during a holiday weekend.

Cape May's Lobster House restaurant closed after taking in about six inches of water. Owner Keith Laudeman told 6abc that staff knew the cleanup routine from previous floods.

“The hard thing is getting the new carpet quickly,” he said.

Resident Deb Kennedy told the station that her basement flooded and that she had walked through knee-deep water to reach home. Cape May officials reported no storm-related injuries.

The Commodore Barry Bridge, connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey, remained closed on Friday after winds damaged three suspended work platforms.

On North Carolina's Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, thousands of feet of dunes were lost and sections of Highway 12 were damaged, the National Park Service said. The Avon Fishing Pier also sustained damage.

In Connecticut, local reporting documented flooding and stranded vehicles in Bridgeport, flooding near Clinton's Indian River, and roads blocked by trees and wires in several towns.

New Jersey declared an emergency across all 21 counties. New York's declaration covered New York City, Long Island, Westchester and contiguous counties.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency Friday, citing coastal flooding, road closures and damage to property and critical infrastructure.