MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 28 (IANS) Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah is expected to visit Beijing early next year, the Kathmandu Post reported, citing ministers and officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shah is preparing to visit Nepal's northern neighbour following the conclusion of his visit to New Delhi on November 22 and 23, during which the two countries signed several important agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and economic cooperation.

Ministers in Shah's cabinet and Foreign Ministry officials told the Kathmandu Post that they expect the visit to take place before the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 6.“They are hoping Beijing will extend an invitation sometime in January,” the newspaper reported in its online edition on Saturday evening.

“The prime minister is also keen to visit Beijing after the successful trip to New Delhi,” a senior minister in the Shah cabinet told the Kathmandu Post. The minister said preparations were already underway and that the government was waiting for Beijing to propose suitable dates.

“We have asked them to identify a suitable date and propose it to us,” the minister said.“We believe it will be as successful as the New Delhi visit.”

Following indications from Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun preliminary preparations for the visit, according to the report.

Recently, a 20-member delegation of lawmakers from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by the party's General Secretary Bipin Acharya, visited China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Following their return to Nepal, RSP leaders said CPC officials had expressed their eagerness to welcome Prime Minister Shah. During the visit, the delegation held talks in Beijing with Li Shulei, a member of the CPC Politburo and head of its Publicity Department. The RSP delegation visited Chengdu, Hangzhou and Beijing from November 15 to 26.

Earlier, RSP President Rabi Lamichhane was scheduled to visit China in September, but the trip was postponed indefinitely following devastating floods in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River basin that claimed more than 1,400 lives and left over 5,000 people missing.

The ruling party subsequently decided to send a parliamentary delegation to China. The delegation completed its visit and returned to Nepal this week.