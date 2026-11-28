MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former District and Sessions Judge from Bhopal, Giribala Singh, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order rejecting her bail plea in connection with the suspicious death of her daughter-in-law, former model and actress Twisha Sharma.

As per details available on the apex court's official website, her bail plea is scheduled to come up for hearing on December 1 before a Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

The development comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court, on November 4, rejected her fresh bail application, holding that further investigation into the allegations and the role attributed to her was necessary.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari had observed that the available evidence, including WhatsApp conversations exchanged by the deceased with her family members, CCTV footage and the circumstances surrounding her death, required further examination.

The High Court had also taken note of the pending forensic reports and digital extraction of data from the deceased's iPhone, observing that these could reveal further material or identify additional witnesses.

Giribala Singh had sought bail on the grounds that she was 64 years old, suffering from medical ailments and had already spent around five months in judicial custody.

Her counsel had also argued that there was no direct evidence linking her to the alleged offence and that mere allegations of harassment were insufficient to establish abetment of suicide. However, the CBI and the Madhya Pradesh government strongly opposed the application, claiming that she had failed to cooperate with the investigation and had attempted to interfere with the handling of evidence.

The Bhopal District Court had initially granted bail to Giribala Singh on May 14. That order was later challenged in the High Court, which cancelled the bail and transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI subsequently arrested both the mother-in-law and the son. After the District Court rejected a fresh bail plea, Giribala Singh approached the High Court again.

Meanwhile, the CBI has told the Supreme Court that there was every likelihood of Giribala Singh influencing the trial proceedings and intimidating witnesses, supporting a plea seeking transfer of the trial from Bhopal to Delhi.

In its counter-affidavit, the probe agency had submitted that Giribala Singh, a retired Principal District and Sessions Judge, was an influential person in Bhopal and could potentially affect the fairness of the proceedings.

The transfer petition was filed by Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, who expressed apprehension that his daughter would not get a fair trial in Madhya Pradesh.

The Supreme Court had earlier, on October 16, stayed the ongoing trial before the Bhopal court and issued notices to the CBI, Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh.

The case relates to the death of Twisha, who was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on the night of May 12, 2026, and was declared brought dead at AIIMS Bhopal. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Katara Hills police station against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, alleging cruelty and harassment over dowry.

The Madhya Pradesh government subsequently transferred the investigation to the CBI, which re-registered the case on May 25, 2026, following the Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The CBI has said that it filed a chargesheet against the two accused on August 17, 2026, for offences punishable under Sections 85, 108 and 3(5) of the BNS, while further investigation into allegations relating to dowry death, dowry and other aspects was continuing.