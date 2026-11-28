MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested an Afghan national from New Town area in Kolkata, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Hakim alias Mohammad Raja alias Osama.

It is alleged that he was residing in India illegally even after his visa expired.

Based on a tip-off from a secret source, West Bengal STF officers conducted a raid in New Town.

It is reported that the Afghan national Osama was arrested in that raid.

The police are investigating for what purpose did he come to India, how was he living in India even after his visa expired and whether he had valid documents.

The investigators are questioning him to find out who is in contact with him in India, with whose help did he stay in India even after his visa expired and whether there is any other major link behind this incident.

This is the second such arrest in a fortnight in Kolkata.

On November 17, Madhya Pradesh Police officials arrested an Afghan national from Sealdah area in Kolkata in a raid with the help of City Police.

Police said that the real name of the Afghan national arrested is Mir Ahmed Jar.

In Kolkata, he used to make fake identity cards under the name Ayub Khan.

He came to India for the first time in 2015. Later, he came to this country for the second time in 2017.

Sometimes, he used to stay in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and in Kolkata.

Detectives recovered the certificate of Bhatpara Municipality in the northern suburbs, Aadhaar card, PAN card, ration card and driving license from the accused person.

His name was removed from the voters' list post Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.