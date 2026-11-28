MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, hit back at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remark regarding the sanctity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying if the LoP thinks that the election process was "illegal" then he should resign from his position as MP, given that Gandhi had then secured victory from Amethi constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad described the LoP's remarks as the comments of a "desperate" political leader who seeks to create "anarchy".

"Rahul Gandhi's comments at the press conference this evening are a manifestation of a totally desperate political leader who has lost his moorings and whose personality has now become completely anarchic. I want to say this with full responsibility: Rahul Gandhi is anarchic and believes in anarchy," he said.

Prasad questioned the Congress leader, saying that if, according to him, the 2024 Lok Sabha election that re-elected the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the third consecutive time is“illegal”, then how did Rahul Gandhi himself win that same election and enter the Lok Sabha?

"He said that the 2024 election was fake and that Modi ji is a fake Prime Minister. But you also won that very election, didn't you? So why don't you resign? Even your sister became an MP on the basis of that election. So please resign," Prasad said.

He was referring to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's victory from Kerala's Wayanad. The 2024 polls marked Priyanka's entry into electoral politics.

The BJP leader also referred to the LoP's claim that the Election Commission“has deleted 140 million voters who voted in 2024”.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi, Prasad asked whether he has "earned a PhD in telling lies".

"Today, Rahul Gandhi made another very big statement, claiming that there are 14 crore fake voters, a fake Prime Minister and fake votes. Rahul Gandhi, what has happened to you? Have you earned a PhD in lying?" he asked, alleging that the LoP's statements regarding the voter list had misled several people holding important constitutional positions in the country.

The BJP MP also backed the government's position on women's reservation along with the proposed delimitation bill, asserting that Prime Minister Modi is committed to empowering women and increasing their participation in politics.

He stated that the Prime Minister wants women to have a stronger voice in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

"The proposed bill is a step in that direction. Its objective is to provide women with greater opportunities in the political system," he added.