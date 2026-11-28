MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi, Nov 28 (IANS) Amid ongoing national debate over the delimitation process, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday launched a sharp political attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi during a "Save the Constitution" event in Belagavi.

He accused the opposition of attempting to dismantle India's democratic system and replace the Constitution rather than merely seeking a change in government.

Addressing the gathering, CM Fadnavis characterised the current political climate as a "battle of narratives" driven by combined forces aiming to create anarchy.

"In a democracy, power shifts between different parties. They do not just want to change the government; they want to change the entire system," he stated, labelling the opposition's alleged objective as "regime change."

Drawing parallels with neighbouring countries, the Chief Minister alleged that the Congress intends to replicate the political instability seen in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

He claimed that riots in those nations targeted and replaced existing constitutions rather than just sitting governments, and alleged that social media algorithms were being manipulated to capture and establish a new system in India.

He asserted that this amounted to an attack on the democratic framework established by B. R. Ambedkar.

CM Fadnavis also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi directly, alleging that he relies on frequent falsehoods to shape public perception.

"People wonder why Rahul constantly lies-saying one thing today and something else tomorrow. They know that if a lie is repeated every day, people eventually start believing it is the truth," he remarked.

Highlighting the central government's record over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Fadnavis noted that while India's progress brings pride domestically, it is not welcomed by all foreign nations-making an indirect reference to China.

Citing a World Bank report, CM Fadnavis credited the Modi administration with lifting 500 million people out of extreme poverty over the last 12 years.

Contrasting this with past administrations, he stated that while the Congress campaigned on poverty eradication slogans for 60 to 70 years, half a billion people previously struggled for two square meals a day.

According to him, the World Bank-which has historically been critical of India-now estimates that extreme poverty in the country has dropped to 2.7 per cent.