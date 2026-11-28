New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over the road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, in which seven people were killed and five others injured, and extended condolences to the bereaved families. According to official information, Shah described the accident as extremely tragic and said the local administration was providing advanced medical facilities to the injured. "The road accident that occurred in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal is extremely tragic. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their family members in this accident. The local administration is providing advanced medical facilities to the injured. I pray to God for their speedy recovery," the Home Minister said.

The accident occurred after an overcrowded Eeco car plunged into a deep gorge near Kalwadi in the Rikhnikhal block of Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring five others. Following the crash, residents and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, shifting the five injured victims to a hospital for treatment. The incident has triggered widespread grief and panic in the area, while official details regarding the identities of the victims and the exact cause of the accident are awaited.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the deaths of seven people in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for each of the injured. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each to the injured in the road accident at Kalwadi in the Rikhnikhal area of Pauri Garhwal district. (ANI)