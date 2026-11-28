Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 after sustaining an injury to his left knee while representing Desert Vipers, reported Cricinfo. The franchise confirmed the development on Saturday, adding that a decision on bringing in a replacement player would be taken at a later stage.

Naseem suffered the injury during Desert Vipers' second match of the tournament against Sharjah Warriorz. The 22-year-old hurt his knee after falling in his follow-through while delivering a yorker that dismissed Paul Walter. The Pakistan pacer immediately went down on the ground and subsequently walked off the field, finishing with figures of 1/31 from 2.5 overs.

Expressing disappointment over losing the services of the fast bowler, Desert Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody highlighted Naseem's importance to the team both on and off the field. "We are extremely disappointed to lose the services of of Naseem for the tournament because he is not only an outstanding fast bowler but also a leader for us on and off the pitch," Moody said in a statement, as per Cricinfo. "We will make a decision on whether or not we will seek a replacement player in due course, but in the short term it is an opportunity for other players in the squad to step up and take advantage of this unfortunate situation," he added.

Desert Vipers have several pace-bowling options in their squad, including Abdollah Ahmadzai, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Khuzaima Tanveer, Mohammad Saleem, Sanjay Pahal, captain David Payne and all-rounder Tom Curran. Ahmadzai and Ishtiaq are yet to feature in the competition. Naseem's absence comes as a setback for the Vipers, who had managed just one victory from their first three matches and were placed at the bottom of the points table before their fourth fixture against MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of Pakistan's promising fast bowlers since making his international debut in 2019 at the age of 16. He became the youngest bowler to claim a Test hat-trick, achieving the feat against Bangladesh in February 2020. Naseem has also represented Pakistan across all three international formats and featured in several franchise-based T20 competitions. (ANI)