Panjim (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi has been honoured with the Best Debut Director of the Indian Feature Film Award at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 for his debut feature 'Hanuman Ansh'. The award was presented at the festival's closing ceremony in Goa on Saturday, along with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs. While announcing the award, the jury lauded Chaturvedi's efforts toward bringing together culture, faith and music with a strong emotional connect. It also praised the film's uncomplicated storytelling, describing it as a refreshing approach in an era dominated by special effects and technology, as per a press release.“Budgets don't matter, content does. We felicitate Vishal Chaturvedi for encapsulating this basic foundation of cinema in his debut film Hanuman Ansh. It is an incredible feat you have achieved in bringing together culture, faith and music, tied with a strong emotional connect. In an era of special effects and technology, the simplicity in storytelling is worthy of the thunderous applause it has received in cinema halls all over the world,” the jury stated.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI on the red carpet of the IFFI opening ceremony, Vishal Chaturvedi shared his experience of bringing the film to audiences and said that films should be made with sensitivity.“The film (Hanuman Ansh) has been running in theatres for about 105 to 110 days now. Participating in this 'grand festival of cinema', this 'mahakumbh' of films, here at IFFI in Goa, is a wonderful, joyful experience and a source of great pride for us. I believe that films should be crafted with great sensitivity; if you approach any subject with sensitivity and sensibility, people will want to watch it…”

Inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh "follows the transformation of Lakshminarayan, a young boy who sets out on a quest to find God. Rooted in faith and timeless human values, the film offers audiences a deeply moving story that has found an emotional connection with viewers." Vishal Chaturvedi directed 'Hanuman Ansh', which emerged as a major box-office success, reportedly crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film features Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel. (ANI)