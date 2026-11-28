New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday targeted Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Delimitation Bill, alleging that Gandhi's comments reflect the manifestation of a totally desperate political leader.

Addressing a press conference, Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of allegedly supporting anarchy in the country, asserting that his personality has become totally anarchic. The BJP leader further accused Gandhi of believing in the philosophy of "my way or the highway," asserting that Gandhi does not believe in letting anyone else move forward in the political arena.

"This is the manifestation of a totally desperate political leader... Who has lost his moorings...His personality has now become totally illogical...And I want to say this with full responsibility. Rahul Gandhi is anarchic...They believe in anarchy...believe in my way or the highway, or that either I win or I won't let anyone else move forward," said Prasad.

Drawing a parallel between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prasad highlighted that PM Modi's efforts on women's empowerment are a subject of global discussion and pointed to his resolve to provide reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, while describing Gandhi as "anti-women".

"Today, PM Narendra Modi's efforts regarding women's empowerment are a subject of global discussion... He resolved to provide reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. Work toward this is currently underway. Several other political parties have also pledged their support, and we are fully confident, as the Home Minister stated, that this bill will be passed...along with the delimitation," added Prasad.

Prasad's remarks came after leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi branded the Centre's proposed 850-seat Lok Sabha expansion the "murder of Indian democracy" and a "new escape route" designed to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar redraw India's electoral map at will.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital after a strategy huddle of INDIA bloc floor leaders, Gandhi displayed a point-by-point comparison chart contrasting the Centre's Delimitation and Women's Reservation package with the Opposition's counter-demands, calling for women's quota to be implemented immediately on the existing 543 seats with an OBC sub-quota, a bipartisan Delimitation Commission, and reliance on the 2027 caste census rather than 2011 figures.

Directly appealing to young voters, Gandhi alleged that the government was using women's reservation as a pretext to engineer massive gerrymandering on the lines of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

"They believe that the Lok Sabha, instead of having 543 members, should have 850 members, and they use this excuse of women's reservation. The women's reservation bill has already been passed. It can be implemented tomorrow. So the question is, why 850? The answer lies in Assam, and it lies in Jammu and Kashmir because when you have 850 seats to play with, the amount of changes that you can make, the amount of redesigning that you can do to the electoral map of India is massive. So this gives the BJP space to redraw India's electoral map to its advantage, will allow them to weaken the representation of communities who are opposed to them, and allows them to target specific opposition leaders," Gandhi said.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet has cleared three revised draft legislations, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and a proposed amendment to Union Territories laws. The Bills are scheduled to be taken up during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation. It has also demanded that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)