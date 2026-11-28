MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) A Rs 4,500-crore National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), spread across 400 acres at Lothal in Gujarat, is nearing completion of its first phase and is being developed as a major tourism destination, with the state seeking to attract global investment in hospitality, recreation and allied sectors ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

Located around 80 km from Ahmedabad, the complex aims to showcase India's 5,000-year-old maritime history, linking the ancient port of Lothal, associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation, with Gujarat's present-day maritime and port-led development.

The project is being developed by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways under the 'Sagarmala' Programme.

Envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project will be developed in phases and combine historical exhibits with technology-based educational and recreational attractions.

Work on Phase 1A is progressing rapidly, and the facility is expected to open to visitors soon. The complex will house 14 galleries tracing India's maritime journey, from the seafaring traditions of the Indus Valley Civilisation to the modern Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Among its key attractions will be a 77-metre-high lighthouse museum, described as the world's tallest, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

A replica of the world's oldest dockyard will also be developed as part of a recreation of a Harappan town, allowing visitors to explore the maritime infrastructure and trading practices of the ancient civilisation.

The project will additionally feature four theme parks, an underwater gallery, eco-resorts, water rides and marine recreation centres. Coastal State Pavilions will showcase the art and culture of India's coastal regions.

The complex is also expected to provide opportunities for private investment in tourism-related infrastructure, particularly hospitality, leisure and eco-tourism.

A Maritime Research Institute is proposed as part of the project to support research and develop specialised expertise for the maritime industry.

The project has attracted international collaboration, with 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed with Portugal, Vietnam, the UAE, Thailand, Oman, South Korea, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and Singapore.

The agreements are aimed at facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration in museum curation.

The project has set a target of signing 35 MoUs. Beyond tourism, the complex is expected to generate employment and create business opportunities for communities in surrounding areas, including through hospitality services and local cottage industries.

According to project estimates, it will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The NMHC is also being planned as India's first heritage tourism site to operate entirely on an eco-friendly transport system.

Its combination of historical galleries, research facilities and recreational attractions is intended to draw tourists, students and researchers from India and abroad.

With the first phase expected to open soon, the project is being positioned as one of Gujarat's major heritage tourism developments ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January next year, where opportunities in hospitality, local crafts, tourism services and other allied sectors are expected to be highlighted to potential investors.