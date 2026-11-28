MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov. 28 (IANS) A US hotel owners' association with roots in the Indian-American motel business is pressing Congress to pass a bill that would narrow when a franchise brand can be held jointly responsible for workers at a locally owned property. The measure is on the House schedule for next week.

The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), was among more than 100 groups that wrote to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise on November 12. They urged a floor vote and asked Congress to enact the American Franchise Act before year-end, including by attaching it to must-pass legislation if necessary.

More than 60 per cent of the hotel and motel rooms in the US are owned and operated by Indian Americans.

House Republican leaders listed the bill for Tuesday, December 1, or later that week. The House Rules Committee is due to consider on Monday how the measure would be brought to the floor.

AAHOA has taken its case to lawmakers on Capitol Hill and at members' hotels. At a September advocacy conference in Washington, members held hundreds of meetings with lawmakers and their staff, the association said. Support for the Senate version of the franchise measure was one of several priorities it listed.

In October, AAHOA said its South Florida members raised the franchise bill among their priorities during hotel visits with Republican Representatives Mike Haridopolos in Melbourne and Greg Steube in Sarasota. Meghna Patel, the group's regional director, arranged the visits. Haridopolos toured a hotel owned by association member Dipak Patidar.

According to the International Franchise Association, the bill had 158 House cosponsors. Congressman Ami Bera, an Indian-American Democrat from California, was among the original cosponsors. Oklahoma Republican Kevin Hern introduced it last year.

At issue is when a company that licenses its brand to an independent operator can also be held responsible for that operator's workers under the National Labour Relations Act and the Fair Labour Standards Act. The bill would require the brand to possess and exercise substantial direct and immediate control over at least one essential condition of employment, such as pay, hours, hiring or discipline. That control would have to have a regular or continuous effect. An isolated or minimal intervention would not be enough.

Industry groups argue that a single test would give local operators and brands greater certainty about who is responsible. In a letter to lawmakers, the AFL-CIO and allied groups, including the hospitality union UNITE HERE, argued that brands can still shape working conditions through contracts or required technology. They said the bill would make it harder for workers to bargain with companies that determine those conditions and could weaken enforcement of workplace protections.

The House Education and Workforce Committee advanced the measure in July and filed its report in September. The Senate version, S. 3525, was introduced by Kansas Republican Roger Marshall and referred to the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee.

AAHOA traces its origins to Indian immigrants who organised in the US lodging business in response to discrimination. It says its roughly 20,000 members collectively own 60 per cent of US hotels.