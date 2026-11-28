MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 28 (IANS) Rail connectivity between southern Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and the rest of the country was disrupted following the derailment of a loaded wagon of a goods train in Assam's Lumding division, railway officials said on Saturday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that train movement along the Lumding-Badarpur single-line hill section under the Lumding division was disrupted on Friday night after the goods train wagon derailed while the train was passing between Bandarkhal and Damchera stations.

"Restoration work is going on in full swing. However, in view of the difficult terrain, the restoration work may take some time," he added.

CPRO Sharma said that help desk for stranded passengers were opened at various stations and refund of tickets were also provided.

Passengers were also provided with food packets, water bottles, he added.

According to the official, about 194 school children who were going to Mizoram's Sairang by train and stuck at Lumding station due to cancellation of trains were also provided with dinner, breakfast and lunch.

The children are being transported to Silchar in southern Assam by arranging special buses for them, and from Silchar they will be boarding a special train for their journey upto Sairang.

The CPRO said that following the incident, 17 trains, including several long-distance express trains, had been cancelled or short-terminated.

Another NFR official said restoration work was being carried out on a war footing to resume normal train services at the earliest.

The Lumding-Badarpur hill section serves as the principal railway link connecting Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and southern Assam with the rest of the country.

Consequently, any disruption along this strategically important corridor has a significant impact on passenger movement and the transportation of essential commodities, including foodgrains, fuel, construction materials and other goods.

Rail connectivity across the Northeast, particularly along the Lumding-Badarpur mountainous section, remains vulnerable to natural disruptions, especially during the monsoon season.

Heavy rainfall, landslides, floods and soil erosion frequently affect railway infrastructure in the region.

The four-month monsoon period, from June to September, often causes damage to railway tracks, embankments, bridges and other infrastructure, particularly in the mountainous terrain of Dima Hasao district in Assam.

Such disruptions frequently affect rail services to Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur, besides parts of southern Assam, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers and hampering the timely transportation of essential commodities and commercial goods.