MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Over 2.80 lakh aspirants seeking admission in MBA courses in IIMs and other colleges are likely to appear in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2026) scheduled to be held on Sunday in three shifts in 170 cities, according to an official.

For the 120-minute exam, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have put in place additional measures, including face matching and the deployment of mobile jammers at select locations.

This year, the CAT is being conducted by IIM Indore.

Earlier, a mock test with sample questions to familiarise candidates with the exam format and interface was made available on the CAT website starting from November 6.

On November 4, the CAT issued a circular alerting candidates that admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website () using the CAT application login ID and password between November 6 and November 29.

The test on Sunday will comprise three sections: Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and

Section 3: Quantitative Ability.

The CAT 2026 website said that candidates will be allotted 40 minutes to answer questions in each section. They will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while attempting a section.

The CAT 2026 will be conducted in three shifts: Slot 1 (Morning): 8:30 am to 10:30 am (Reporting: 7 am); Slot 2 (Afternoon): 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm (Reporting: 11 am); and Slot 3 (Evening): 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm (Reporting: 3 pm).

IIM Indore clarified that candidates arriving late will not be allowed to enter the test centre and will be barred from appearing for the test.

The organisers earlier issued guidelines for normal calculator usage for basic operations like percentage, square root and inverse.

The results of CAT 2026 are expected in the first week of January 2027 on the official website.

CAT 2026 score (and the scaled percentile derived from it) will be used to apply and get shortlisted for MBA/PGDM admissions across Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and participating B-schools for the 2027–29 batch.