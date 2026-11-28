MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes poor decision-making is behind Rishabh Pant not becoming India's regular number four batter in Tests and suggested it may even have cost the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter a shot at leading the national side.

Ashwin's remarks come after Pant was out to another attacking stroke on Day Two of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Pant came down the pitch to unsettle Jacob Duffy, but horribly miscued the shot and was caught by point to fall for 23 off 39 balls.

"Pant has the talent to become one of the finest players in the world across generations. But if he refined his game and made better decisions, he could have been a regular at number four for India and wouldn't have the need to keep wickets.

“Why didn't he become captain of India in Tests? Because of his decision-making -- it has let him down. That is the point I am trying to make. A skilful player like him doesn't play in T20Is and ODIs. But why didn't he play? His decision-making is suspect. That's it - as simple as that,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

India lost their way after Pant's dismissal and finished Day Two on 116/6 and trailed New Zealand by 240 runs. Ashwin also felt that Pant falling via the same mode of dismissal, again and again, is holding him back from achieving greatness.

The previous instances of Pant falling while trying to take on a pacer by coming down the pitch came against Trent Boult (Southampton, 2021 WTC final), Kagiso Rabada (Johannesburg, 2022) and Marco Jansen (Guwahati, 2025).

"I have always maintained that Rishabh Pant is one of the most gifted Test batters India have ever had. More often than not, he gets out playing a high-risk shot. He comes down the track, tries to hit over the field, but gets caught because fielders are positioned exactly where he wants to hit the ball.

“If he only plays correctly and makes the right decisions, he will be in discussions for some of the finest players in the world and across generations as well. He has that kind of talent. I just feel sad. Just a sad moment,” he added.