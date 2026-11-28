MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 28 (IANS) Human rights advocates have criticised a resolution passed in Provincial Assembly of Pakistan's Punjab which calls for harsher punishment for blasphemy against wives, family members and companions of Prophet Muhammad, warning that it could fuel further false accusations against citizens, including Christians, a report said.

The resolution, passed unanimously in the assembly earlier this week and introduced by opposition lawmaker Rana Aurangzaib, described the existing punishment under Section 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) as insufficient for acts that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, according to a report by Christian Daily International-Morning Star News, published in The Christian Post.

Section 298-A prescribes up to three years' imprisonment, a fine, or both for derogatory remarks against the wives and family members of the Prophet, the four Islamic caliphs and his companions. The resolution urged the federal government to take up the matter as a high priority and introduce legislation increasing the punishment.

The report noted that in August 2023, Pakistan's parliament passed a bill proposing to increase the maximum punishment under Section 298-A from three years to a minimum of 10 years, with the possibility of life imprisonment, but it did not become law after then-President Arif Alvi returned it without signing it.

A Christian attorney who has defended several people falsely accused of blasphemy said any amendment to Section 298-A would require legislation at the federal level.

"Rather than strengthening the legislation, the federal government should legislate against false accusations of blasphemy that continue to put innocent lives at stake," the attorney told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, provincial home secretaries and senior police officials told a Senate committee in July that a majority of 333 blasphemy cases registered across Pakistan's four provinces over the previous five years were fabricated, with personal vendettas, family disputes and other private conflicts frequently motivating the allegations.

"Blasphemy accusations are increasingly weaponised to incite mob violence, displace marginalised groups and seize their property with impunity," Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated in a June 2025 report cited by the article.

Tehmina Arora, Director of Advocacy for Asia at Alliance Defending Freedom International, said Pakistan should repeal its harsh blasphemy laws rather than introduce further restrictions.

"Given how easily it is in Pakistan to file cases on the charges of blasphemy, such laws have a chilling effect on the practice and propagation of one's faith. Blasphemy laws not only create a culture of violence and discrimination, they are also violative of international law and must be repealed," Arora said.