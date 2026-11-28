MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday welcomed the High Court's decision dismissing all petitions challenging Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Hati community, congratulating its members on what he described as the culmination of a prolonged struggle for their rights.

Thakur said the community had to wait nearly two additional years for its rights even after Parliament passed the legislation. He described the community's six-decade-long struggle as remarkable, praising its patience, discipline and peaceful approach.

He said the community would now be able to exercise its rights and assured that the government should not create any obstacles in the process. The BJP leader also questioned the delay of more than five months in notifying the law after it received the President's assent, alleging that the Sukhu-led Congress government had attempted to obstruct its implementation at various stages.

“I did whatever I could to support this struggle, and it gives me immense satisfaction,” Thakur said. He acknowledged the contributions of everyone involved in the movement and recalled the steps taken during his tenure as Chief Minister to advance the demand.

He said the initiative received strong support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central Government.

Following directions from the Prime Minister, the then Himachal Pradesh government established a nodal agency to work on the proposal. Based on the committee's report, an ethnographic proposal prepared in accordance with the Lokur Committee criteria was submitted to the Central Government ministry concerned in September 2021. The Registrar General of India gave its concurrence on April 13, 2022, paving the way for the inclusion of the Hati community in the Scheduled Tribes list. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal on September 14, 2022. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2022, and by the Rajya Sabha on July 26, 2023. It received the President's assent on August 4, 2023, becoming law.

Thakur alleged that instead of notifying the legislation, the Congress government raised repeated objections between September 23 and November 6, 2023.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs reportedly wrote to the Himachal Pradesh government on December 30, 2023, expressing displeasure over the objections and pointing out that the relevant documents had been provided to the state government over the years, dating back to 1951.

The state government subsequently issued the notification implementing the law on January 1, 2024. However, the Himachal Pradesh High Court imposed an interim stay on its implementation on January 4, 2024. After 31 hearings, the court has now delivered its verdict dismissing the petitions challenging the community's ST status, Thakur said.