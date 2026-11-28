MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) Four anonymous social media users have asked a federal court in Washington to halt a grand jury investigation that they say is aimed at identifying people who criticise US immigration enforcement online.

Public versions of the complaint and the injunction motion were filed on Friday after the court unsealed the case, which was brought on November 16. The filings describe subpoenas sent to Bluesky, Meta and X for records that could identify users of their platforms.

The four complainants, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and two of its affiliates, contend that prosecutors are using a criminal investigative tool to identify and deter people whose speech is protected by the First Amendment.

They are asking for an order blocking the investigation while the court considers the case. The allegations have not been adjudicated.

The filing refers to the inquiry as“Investigation 18”, using a designation it attributes to the US Attorney's Office. The plaintiffs say records obtained so far point to at least 35 individuals whose identifying information was sought. They say the full scope is unknown because grand jury proceedings are secret and users are not necessarily told when investigators seek their records from a platform.

The anonymous social media users want the case to proceed on behalf of others whose identities have been or may be sought in the same inquiry. The named defendants, sued in their official capacities, are US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

One of the social media user is a college student who primarily posted about football on X but sometimes criticised Immigration and Customs Enforcement and President Donald Trump. The student learned in October that X had received a subpoena for the account. The lawyers say the account showed no posts or reposts on the date specified in the demand.

In another case, a subpoena sought subscriber information from Meta linked to an Instagram account. The motion says Meta temporarily delayed disclosure after lawyers said they would challenge the demand. Two other plaintiffs use Bluesky. Their lawyers acknowledge that some of the posts used harsh language but argue that, read in context, they were not genuine threats. The court has not decided that issue.

“Using grand jury subpoenas to unmask and intimidate critics of ICE is an alarming abuse of power,” Laura Follansbee, a staff attorney with the ACLU of the District of Columbia, said in a statement.