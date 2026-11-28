MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce the Delimitation Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha on the very first day of the special sitting of the House next week, as shown in the list of business for November 30 circulated among MPs.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the dependent Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 were approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The motion to be moved by Meghwal on Monday is likely to read:“That this House do suspend the application of the proviso to Rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in respect of the motion for consideration and passing of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026 insofar as it is dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026.”

Rule 66 deals with provisions under which a dependent Bill can be introduced in the Lok Sabha while the Bill it relies on is still pending, in anticipation of that earlier Bill passing.

On Monday, another proposed legislation, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. It will be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill to be introduced by HM Shah aligns laws for Union Territories that have legislative assemblies - Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry - with the revised Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 seeks to amend Article 334A, which deals with reservation for women in legislatures. It proposes adding a proviso to increase the number of seats allocated to each state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha, as well as the number of seats in their respective legislative Assemblies, by 50 per cent of the existing strength.

The proposed amendment provides for increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members and that of state legislative Assemblies by 650 members.

Both the Bills proposed to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday will be presented after the formal withdrawal of the earlier Bills that could not be passed in the House.

According to the statement of reasons accompanying the fresh Delimitation Bill, the uniform increase is intended to enhance representation while maintaining the existing relative distribution of seats among states.

The proposed legislation also seeks to facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies.

The Delimitation (Second) Bill proposes the constitution of a Delimitation Commission after the commencement of the legislation. The Commission will undertake the exercise of readjusting constituencies and allocating seats.