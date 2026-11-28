Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Bengaluru City Police, East Division, have launched a special inspection drive across spa centres in the city's eastern limits to identify and prevent illegal activities. The special drive was conducted across the jurisdictions of Hennur, Ramamurthy Nagar, Mahadevapura, K.R. Puram and Avalahalli police stations. As part of the operation, a total of 27 teams were constituted under the leadership of Police Inspectors and Police Sub-Inspectors. The teams conducted simultaneous inspections at spa centres across the respective police station limits. The primary objective of the drive was to prevent unlawful activities, identify violations of the law and ensure public safety. Bengaluru City Police, East Division, stated that such special inspection drives would continue in the coming days as part of efforts to curb illegal activities and maintain law and order. (ANI)

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