New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday reserved an order on a complaint against MP Chandra Shekhar Azad. A woman scholar has filed a complaint against Azad with allegations of rape. The complainant is seeking a direction for registration of an FIR. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal reserved orders on the Complaint after hearing submissions of counsel for the Complainant and considering the status reports filed by the Delhi Police. The court listed the matter for order on December 23. Advocate Ashish Dass appeared for the complainant and opposed the submissions of the Delhi Police. He opposed the inquiry being conducted by the court and the sharing of documents by the police with the counsel for the proposed accused. Based on the judgment placed on record by the counsel for the complainant, when an application under section 175(3) BNSS for registration of FIR is filed in the Court upon failure of the police officer to register the FIR, the enquiry, if any, must be conducted by the Magistrate himself and not through a police officer to satisfy himself about the essential condition enumerated therein. Delhi Police files some documents related to the bank accounts, some chats and some posts of social media handle X. The court said, " Perusal of record shows that in the status report dated 23.10.2026 filed by the Inquiry Officer, reference was made to a social media X post of the complainant and also to WhatsApp chat dated 25.09.2021 between the complainant and the proposed accused." The court noted that the statement of the complainant, who was present through Video Conferencing (VC), has been recorded. The court ordered that a PDF file of the statement be sent to the complainant, who shall sign the same after taking its printout and file it in court within three working days. Till then, the unsigned copy of the statement of the complainant recorded today be kept on the file. After hearing the submissions, the court has listed the matter for hearing on October 23. A woman has filed a complaint against Chandra Shekhar Azad alleging rape on the pretext of Marriage. She had filed a complaint at the IGI Airport. However, no FIR was registered. Thereafter, she approached the court. The court had issued notice to the Delhi police and sought a status report. The complainant has sought a direction to register an FIR under sections related to rape on the pretext of marriage, cheating, etc. She has filed a complaint at Rouse Avenue Court. (ANI)

MENAFN28112026007385015968ID1112034499