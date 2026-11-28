Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HPSCPCR) on Saturday conducted a detailed investigation and inspection at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kinnaur following a viral social media video purportedly showing the assault of a student inside the school hostel. A Commission team led by Chairperson Anita Thakur visited the school and interacted with the principal, teachers, staff members and students to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and examine the arrangements for student safety. The team also met the victim student and his parents to understand their concerns, grievances and the impact of the incident on the child. During the inspection, the Commission directed the school administration to submit a detailed report outlining measures taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, strengthen child safety and improve hostel supervision. The team also inspected the hostel and mess facilities, assessing cleanliness, accommodation arrangements, monitoring mechanisms and other essential amenities. The school administration was given suggestions and recommendations for necessary improvements, according to a press note issued by the Commission. Commission members Nisha Verma and Neha Kaushal accompanied the Chairperson during the investigation and inspection. The Commission said a comprehensive report would be prepared at its Shimla headquarters following the team's return. It would include the findings of the inquiry, observations from the inspection and shortcomings identified during the visit. Further recommendations and directions would subsequently be issued to ensure the protection of children's rights and safety. The Commission also acknowledged the cooperation extended by the Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Station House Officer, appreciating their assistance, prompt response and coordination during the investigation. Reiterating its commitment to child protection, the Commission emphasised that every school must provide students with a safe, respectful and fear-free environment, free from physical violence, intimidation and all forms of abuse. "The safety, dignity and well-being of every child are our highest priority," Chairperson Anita Thakur said in the press release. (ANI)

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