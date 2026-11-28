Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 28 (ANI): Flagging severe gaps in passenger safety infrastructure, Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday sent a third reminder letter to Karnataka Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda, demanding the urgent and time-bound installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) across the Namma Metro network.

Surya's intervention comes in the immediate aftermath of an incident on November 27, when a visually impaired commuter fell onto the tracks at the Hosahalli Metro Station. According to the parliamentarian, as many as 17 incidents of commuters falling onto metro tracks have been officially recorded across the network since January 2024.

Taking to social media platform X, the BJP MP underscored that commuter protection must take precedence over mere network expansion. "Despite my repeated interventions, Platform Screen Doors remain uninstalled across Bengaluru Metro stations. Since January 2024, 17 incidents of passengers falling onto tracks have been reported, including one yesterday. I have now written to the State Government for the third time, demanding urgent intervention and a time-bound installation plan. Passenger safety cannot remain an afterthought. It must be a priority," Surya posted.

In his formal representation, Surya noted that the recurring falls spotlight a critical vulnerability faced by daily commuters, particularly senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and passengers negotiating crowded platforms during peak hours.

"The recurring incidents of passengers falling onto metro tracks highlight a critical gap in the safety infrastructure of the system and call for immediate corrective measures by the State Government and BMRCL," the letter stated, noting that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Performance Audit Report No. 7 of 2026 had also explicitly flagged the failure to install Platform Screen Doors in the metro system.

Surya pointed out that while Bengaluru commuters pay among the highest metro fares in the country, basic safety provisions remain absent. He stressed that as the network integrates advanced systems like driverless trains and Unattended Train Operation (UTO), corresponding edge-safety infrastructure at platforms becomes non-negotiable.

Pressing for immediate administrative action, the parliamentarian urged the state government to initiate a time-bound programme for installing PSDs across the operational network, including an examination of retrofitting feasibility at stations where they were not originally envisaged. He stressed that high-density hubs, interchange stations, and platforms witnessing recurring overcrowding must be accorded immediate priority under a phased rollout schedule.

Surya further demanded that the state administration make Platform Screen Doors a mandatory requirement at the planning and design stages of all upcoming lines and network extensions, ensuring necessary technical and financial provisions are formally embedded in Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

In addition, he called for a comprehensive safety audit covering platform-edge safety, passenger movement, accessibility, and overcrowding, accompanied by a time-bound Action Taken Report.

Surya noted that he had previously raised the matter in June 2026, during discussions with the BMRCL Managing Director at the inauguration of the Yellow Line, and during a spot inspection of the Majestic interchange station in September 2024.

"Bengaluru's Metro system must be planned not merely around network expansion and passenger capacity, but equally around the safety, accessibility and reliability of commuter services. For Metro Rail to emerge as the preferred mode of public transport, commuters must have confidence in the safety standards governing the entire network," Surya wrote, urging personal intervention by the minister. A copy of the letter was also marked to the Managing Director of BMRCL for immediate action.