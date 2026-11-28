MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Parkonic on Saturday has announced free parking in some malls and areas for Eid Al Etihad celebrations in UAE.

The parking service provider said that it will offer complimentary parking in selected areas on December 2 and 3. The operator has given a list of 14 different areas that will get free parking during the last public holiday of the year.

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Here are the areas that will get free parking over the celebrations:

Dubai

WAFI City

SME Business Village

Silicon Central Mall

Lulu Dubai (Warqa, DIP, Rashidiya)

Tilal Al Ghaf (On-street Parking)

DSO (On-street Parking)

Abu Dhabi

World Trade Centre

Shams Boutik

ARC Tower (Gate Arc Boutik)

Dalma Mall

Al Wahda Mall

Sharjah

Lulu Muwaileh

Lulu Buhaira

Lulu Butina

Earlier, the Eid Al Etihad Team has announced locations for nationwide celebrations and community events, inviting citizens and residents to mark the occasion across all seven emirates throughout November and December.

Held under the tagline, 'Belonging in Unity', this year's celebrations draw on the personal journeys, cherished memories and cultural heritage of communities to reinforce a sense of belonging and national identity.

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