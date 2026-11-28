Parkonic Announces Free Parking In Some Malls, Areas For UAE National Day
The parking service provider said that it will offer complimentary parking in selected areas on December 2 and 3. The operator has given a list of 14 different areas that will get free parking during the last public holiday of the year.Recommended For You
Here are the areas that will get free parking over the celebrations:Dubai
WAFI City
SME Business Village
Silicon Central Mall
Lulu Dubai (Warqa, DIP, Rashidiya)
Tilal Al Ghaf (On-street Parking)
DSO (On-street Parking)Abu Dhabi
World Trade Centre
Shams Boutik
ARC Tower (Gate Arc Boutik)
Dalma Mall
Al Wahda MallSharjah
Lulu Muwaileh
Lulu Buhaira
Lulu Butina
Earlier, the Eid Al Etihad Team has announced locations for nationwide celebrations and community events, inviting citizens and residents to mark the occasion across all seven emirates throughout November and December.
Held under the tagline, 'Belonging in Unity', this year's celebrations draw on the personal journeys, cherished memories and cultural heritage of communities to reinforce a sense of belonging and national identity.ALSO READ
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