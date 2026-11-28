Check Whether the Fixture Can Make Repeatable Contact

A large server motherboard passes its first ICT run. The operator takes it out, loads it again, and this time the tester reports an open near the edge of the board. If the same point passes again on the next run, I'd check how the board sits in the fixture and where the probe lands. A witness mark at the edge of the pad, for example, gives the fixture engineer a specific point to inspect.

The JET 9000V uses a high-density vacuum fixture to seat the assembly against spring-loaded probes. During the sample test, I'd ask the supplier to run the same known-good board several times, taking it completely out of the fixture between runs. Keep the result from each run and look for individual test points that change from pass to fail after reloading. Start with small pads near the board edges, then check pads close to tall components where fixture clearance may be tight.

If you plan to run more than one board revision, send the supplier the layout and test-point files for each revision. A board can keep the same outline and mounting holes even when a test pad has moved or a taller connector has been fitted. Ask the fixture engineer to check those changes against the probe locations and clearances. If the supplier proposes one fixture for both revisions, include a sample of each in the acceptance test.

Match the Tester Configuration to Your Test Plan

Before asking for a quote, I'd send the supplier the test-point list for the actual board revision, with a note on what each group of points needs to do. On a server motherboard, some points are there to check for shorts between power rails and ground before power-up. Others are used to measure resistor or capacitor values. Then there are the connections that need a programmable digital channel to drive a logic level or read a response. Marking those separately gives the supplier a better starting point for sizing the tester.

The JET 9000V supports up to 8,448 test points in a fully configured relay-board setup and up to 2,816 digital points. For a board that needs both, I'd ask the supplier to list the relay boards and digital boards included in the quote, along with the usable capacity of each in that setup. For example, if a digital test needs to drive one pin and read several others in the same step, ask the supplier to confirm that the quoted configuration can handle that step as written.

I'd also ask how many points and channels will be left after the current test plan is mapped. If the next motherboard revision is expected to add another connector or more power rails, that spare capacity helps you judge whether the same tester configuration can accommodate the extra checks.

Review Coverage Where Probes Cannot Reach

On a densely populated server motherboard, the layout may leave room for a trace between two large ICs but no room for a test pad. That's where I'd ask the supplier to look at IEEE 1149.1 boundary scan. If both devices support boundary scan on the relevant pins and the scan chain is accessible, the JET 9000V can drive a logic level from one device and read it at the other. If the receiving pin reads a different level than expected, the test engineer has a specific connection to investigate.

A PCIe slot is a different case. For eligible pins, the JET 9000V can use Connection Scan to drive a signal from a boundary-scan device and pick it up with an Enhanced Test Jet sensor at the slot. I'd give the supplier the connector pinout and ask them to mark the exact pins they can check. A line in the report that says“PCIe connector tested” leaves me guessing which pins the test actually covers.

Before approving the fixture, I'd go through the coverage report with the schematic open. For each critical net, I want to see the pin or test point, the proposed test method, and the fault the test is intended to catch. If a critical connection is still uncovered, that's the time to decide whether to add a test pad in the next board revision or check it at another test station.

Run the Test Sequence You Plan to Use in Production

For the demo, I'd ask the supplier to run the same sequence we intend to use on the line. Start with the server motherboard unpowered. If the supplier has a sample with a known short between a supply rail and ground, run it through the initial checks and confirm that the log identifies the affected rail and the program stops before applying power. Then run a known-good board through the same sequence. The JET 9000V can also measure resistance, capacitance and inductance at accessible test points before power-up.

Once the board passes the unpowered checks, pick a powered test that matters for that board. I'd ask the supplier to show the measured voltage and the pass limits for one supply rail. If the program reads an EEPROM over I²C or a serial flash device over SPI, ask what it checks in the response. For example, if the test is meant to verify the board ID stored in the EEPROM, the log should show the value read and the value the program expected.

I'd start the stopwatch when the operator picks up the board and stop it when the result is saved and the board is out of the fixture. Repeat the run a few times with the full test program enabled. If the line regularly switches between board models, time one changeover separately. Include removing the first fixture, fitting the next one, selecting the correct program and running the first board. That gives production two numbers it can use for planning: the time per board and the time to switch models.

Make Sure the Quotation Covers the Setup You Tested

After the sample run, I'd put the quotation next to the test report and check what's included. Start with the relay and digital boards, then look at the fixture and test program for each PCB model. If the supplier used a separate fixture for a second motherboard revision during the trial, ask for that fixture and its program to be listed separately. The same applies to a test you saw in the demo. If the engineer ran a boundary-scan check on a connector you need to cover, confirm that the check is included in the quoted program.

I'd also agree on what we'll check at acceptance. Identify the board revisions to be tested, the faults the program needs to catch, and how cycle time will be measured. If the quote commits to a cycle time, ask whether that figure includes loading the board, saving the result and unloading it. Then ask what happens when the PCB changes. Moving a test pad may require a fixture change, while changing a component value may only require an update to the test limits. Find out who will make those changes and which work is included in the quote.

For a JET 9000V review with NSDTECH, send the board drawings and available test-point files for each revision, along with the checks you need and your target cycle time. If there's a tight spot around a PCIe connector or a large IC, mark it on the layout and identify the pins or nets you want to cover. That gives the fixture engineer a specific area to review before the fixture is designed and gives you a way to check that the proposed test covers the connections you care about.

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