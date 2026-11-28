(MENAFN- GetNews) Changsha, Hunan, China - November 28 , 2026
Professional Relay Testing Solutions for Power System Applications
CROXS Instrument develops relay protection testing equipment for commissioning, routine maintenance, and troubleshooting in power systems. Our product portfolio covers conventional relay test sets and digital-analog relay test sets to address different testing requirements.
Whether testing conventional protection relays or working with IEC 61850-based digital substations, CROXS provides testing instruments to help engineers assess relay performance and support reliable power system operation.
Relay Protection Testing Equipment for Your Needs
Relay protection testing is an essential part of verifying whether protective devices operate according to their specified settings and requirements. The right test set depends on the relay type, required electrical outputs, testing procedures, and whether digital communication testing is involved.
CROXS offers two main product categories to meet different requirements.
Digital-Analog Relay Test Sets
These instruments combine conventional relay testing capabilities with additional digital substation testing functions on supported models. They are suitable for applications requiring both electrical signal testing and selected IEC 61850 functions.
Conventional Relay Test Sets
Designed for conventional protection testing, these instruments provide current and voltage outputs and related test functions according to their individual specifications.
Before choosing a model, consider your protection scheme, required testing functions, and operating environment.
Discover CROXS Relay Protection Test SetsCRA160EHi Digital-Analog Relay Test Set
The CRA160EHi Digital-Analog Relay Test Set is designed for protection relay commissioning, maintenance, and fault investigation. It also supports specified testing applications in IEC 61850-based digital substations.
Main Features
Six current outputs: 6 × 0–32 A, with three-channel high-current capability up to 60 A
Four voltage outputs: 4 × 0–300 V
Built-in lithium battery for field testing
9-inch full-touch display
Optical Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity
IEC 61850-related functions, including GOOSE, SV, and SCD file support
Test modules for distance, overcurrent, differential protection, and other specified applications
Typical Applications
Transmission and distribution substations, power plants, renewable energy installations, industrial power systems, and railway applications.
View CRA160EHi Product Details
CRA650Si Digital-Analog Relay Test Set
The CRA650Si Digital-Analog Relay Test Set is intended for conventional relay protection testing and supported IEC 61850 digital substation applications. Its six-channel current output configuration accommodates different protection testing requirements.
Main Features
Six current channels with configurable output arrangements
Current output configurations of 6 × 0–20 A or 3 × 0–40 A
Support for conventional relay testing and digital substation verification
View CRA650Si Product Details
For detailed information about output accuracy, interfaces, and available testing modules, consult the official product documentation.
CRA160LSi-A Conventional Relay Test Set
The CRA160LSi-A Conventional Relay Test Set is designed for conventional protection relay testing, including supported differential, distance, directional, and other protection applications.
Main Features
Current output: 6 × 0–20 A / 3 × 40 A
Voltage output: 6 × 0–130 V
Eight binary inputs and four binary outputs
Adjustable signal amplitude, frequency, and phase angle
9-inch LCD screen
AC-powered operation
This model is suitable for evaluating conventional relay testing requirements where the specified electrical outputs and test functions meet the application needs.
View CRA160LSi-A Product Details
Protection Relay Types and Testing Applications
Different protection schemes require different testing methods and equipment capabilities. The following applications should be matched with the functions available on the selected test set.
Differential Protection Relays
Differential relay testing evaluates protection responses under defined current conditions. The selected test set should provide the necessary output channels and support the required differential testing procedures.
Distance Protection Relays
Distance protection testing assesses relay characteristics under specified voltage and current conditions. Confirm that the instrument includes the distance testing functions required for your application.
Directional Protection Relays
Directional relay testing examines responses to the phase relationships between current and voltage signals. Suitable equipment must provide the required signal adjustment and testing capabilities.
Overcurrent Protection Relays
Overcurrent relay testing evaluates relay responses to specified current levels and operating-time requirements. Select a test set that supports the relevant testing procedures.
Protection Devices in Digital Substations
For digital substation applications, a compatible digital-analog relay test set can support conventional protection testing alongside the IEC 61850 functions available on that model.
The exact range of supported relay types and protection functions varies by product. Check the corresponding specifications before selecting equipment.
Relay Testing Applications Across Power SystemsSubstation Commissioning and Verification
Use appropriate relay test sets to evaluate protection functions during commissioning and verify relay responses before the relevant equipment is placed into service.
Preventive Maintenance
Support scheduled protection relay inspections and maintenance procedures by testing relay operation against defined settings and requirements.
Protection System Troubleshooting
Reproduce specified electrical conditions to help engineers investigate relay operation and identify potential issues in protection systems.
Industrial Electrical Systems
Support the commissioning and maintenance of protection relays in industrial power installations using equipment that meets the relevant testing requirements.
Renewable Energy Installations
Relay testing equipment can be used for protection system commissioning and maintenance in renewable energy facilities, subject to the requirements of each project.
IEC 61850 Digital Substations
For digital substations, selected digital-analog test sets provide conventional electrical testing together with supported digital communication testing functions.
Important Specifications When Comparing Relay Test Sets
When evaluating relay protection testing equipment, compare the technical specifications against the requirements of your testing tasks.
|Specification
|Selection Considerations
| Current outputs
| Channel count, output range, and high-current configurations
| Voltage outputs
| Number of channels and available output range
| Output accuracy
| Published accuracy and applicable operating conditions
| Frequency adjustment
| Available frequency range and adjustment accuracy
| Binary inputs and outputs
| Number of channels and supported functions
| IEC 61850 capabilities
| Supported GOOSE, SV, SCD file handling, and other model-specific functions
| Communication interfaces
| Available optical Ethernet, optical serial, USB, and other interfaces
| Power supply
| AC operation, battery availability, and field power requirements
| Test software
| Available test modules, automated procedures, and control functions
| Portability
| Device dimensions, weight, display, and field operating configuration
Not every model provides the same specifications or capabilities. Refer to the relevant product documentation and confirm application-specific requirements with CROXS before purchasing.
Why Work with CROXS Instrument?
CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. was established in 2014 in Changsha High-tech Development Zone. The company specializes in power system testing instruments and smart grid solutions.
CROXS has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise, National Technology-Based SME, and Specialized, Refined, Unique, and Innovative SME in Hunan Province.
Specialized Power Testing Expertise
CROXS began with relay protection testing equipment and has expanded its product portfolio to include IEC 61850 testing solutions, optical-digital maintenance devices, and smart grid testing systems.
Products for Different Testing Requirements
The range includes conventional and digital-analog relay test sets, enabling customers to compare available equipment according to their protection testing tasks.
Research and Product Development
CROXS combines research and development capabilities with practical engineering to develop testing instruments for the changing needs of the power industry.
Applications in Modern Power Infrastructure
CROXS products are used in grid commissioning, substation maintenance, renewable energy projects, industrial power systems, and smart grid applications.
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat does a relay protection test set do?
A relay protection test set supplies defined electrical signals to support procedures for evaluating protective relay operation. Depending on the model, it may also provide functions for digital substation testing and communication analysis.
How do conventional and digital-analog relay test sets differ?
Conventional relay test sets focus on conventional protection testing. Digital-analog relay test sets combine conventional electrical testing with additional digital substation capabilities where supported by the instrument.
How can I select the right relay testing equipment?
Consider the relay types, required current and voltage outputs, protection testing procedures, communication interfaces, and whether IEC 61850 functions are necessary. Compare the specifications of individual models before making a decision.
Do CROXS relay test sets support IEC 61850 applications?
Selected digital-analog models provide IEC 61850-related functions. The CRA160EHi, for example, supports GOOSE, SV, and SCD file-related functions. Confirm the required capabilities and compatibility for your specific application.
How can I request product specifications or a quotation?
Contact CROXS with your intended application, required testing functions, and preferred model. The team can help clarify the available product information and quotation requirements.
Find a Suitable Relay Protection Test Set
Are you sourcing relay protection testing equipment for commissioning, maintenance, or digital substation projects?
Share your technical requirements with CROXS Instrument to discuss suitable conventional and digital-analog relay test sets for your application.
CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd.
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Phone: +86-400-966-1268
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Contact CROXS to request product information or a quotation.
About Us
Founded in 2014 in Changsha High-tech Development Zone, CROXS Instrument Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to power system testing and smart grid solutions.
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