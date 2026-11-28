Professional Relay Testing Solutions for Power System Applications

CROXS Instrument develops relay protection testing equipment for commissioning, routine maintenance, and troubleshooting in power systems. Our product portfolio covers conventional relay test sets and digital-analog relay test sets to address different testing requirements.

Whether testing conventional protection relays or working with IEC 61850-based digital substations, CROXS provides testing instruments to help engineers assess relay performance and support reliable power system operation.

Relay Protection Testing Equipment for Your Needs

Relay protection testing is an essential part of verifying whether protective devices operate according to their specified settings and requirements. The right test set depends on the relay type, required electrical outputs, testing procedures, and whether digital communication testing is involved.

CROXS offers two main product categories to meet different requirements.

Digital-Analog Relay Test Sets

These instruments combine conventional relay testing capabilities with additional digital substation testing functions on supported models. They are suitable for applications requiring both electrical signal testing and selected IEC 61850 functions.

Conventional Relay Test Sets

Designed for conventional protection testing, these instruments provide current and voltage outputs and related test functions according to their individual specifications.

Before choosing a model, consider your protection scheme, required testing functions, and operating environment.

Discover CROXS Relay Protection Test SetsCRA160EHi Digital-Analog Relay Test Set

The CRA160EHi Digital-Analog Relay Test Set is designed for protection relay commissioning, maintenance, and fault investigation. It also supports specified testing applications in IEC 61850-based digital substations.

Main Features



Six current outputs: 6 × 0–32 A, with three-channel high-current capability up to 60 A

Four voltage outputs: 4 × 0–300 V

Built-in lithium battery for field testing

9-inch full-touch display

Optical Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity

IEC 61850-related functions, including GOOSE, SV, and SCD file support Test modules for distance, overcurrent, differential protection, and other specified applications

Typical Applications

Transmission and distribution substations, power plants, renewable energy installations, industrial power systems, and railway applications.

View CRA160EHi Product Details

CRA650Si Digital-Analog Relay Test Set

The CRA650Si Digital-Analog Relay Test Set is intended for conventional relay protection testing and supported IEC 61850 digital substation applications. Its six-channel current output configuration accommodates different protection testing requirements.

Main Features



Six current channels with configurable output arrangements

Current output configurations of 6 × 0–20 A or 3 × 0–40 A Support for conventional relay testing and digital substation verification

View CRA650Si Product Details

For detailed information about output accuracy, interfaces, and available testing modules, consult the official product documentation.

CRA160LSi-A Conventional Relay Test Set

The CRA160LSi-A Conventional Relay Test Set is designed for conventional protection relay testing, including supported differential, distance, directional, and other protection applications.

Main Features



Current output: 6 × 0–20 A / 3 × 40 A

Voltage output: 6 × 0–130 V

Eight binary inputs and four binary outputs

Adjustable signal amplitude, frequency, and phase angle

9-inch LCD screen AC-powered operation

This model is suitable for evaluating conventional relay testing requirements where the specified electrical outputs and test functions meet the application needs.

View CRA160LSi-A Product Details

Protection Relay Types and Testing Applications

Different protection schemes require different testing methods and equipment capabilities. The following applications should be matched with the functions available on the selected test set.

Differential Protection Relays

Differential relay testing evaluates protection responses under defined current conditions. The selected test set should provide the necessary output channels and support the required differential testing procedures.

Distance Protection Relays

Distance protection testing assesses relay characteristics under specified voltage and current conditions. Confirm that the instrument includes the distance testing functions required for your application.

Directional Protection Relays

Directional relay testing examines responses to the phase relationships between current and voltage signals. Suitable equipment must provide the required signal adjustment and testing capabilities.

Overcurrent Protection Relays

Overcurrent relay testing evaluates relay responses to specified current levels and operating-time requirements. Select a test set that supports the relevant testing procedures.

Protection Devices in Digital Substations

For digital substation applications, a compatible digital-analog relay test set can support conventional protection testing alongside the IEC 61850 functions available on that model.

The exact range of supported relay types and protection functions varies by product. Check the corresponding specifications before selecting equipment.

Relay Testing Applications Across Power SystemsSubstation Commissioning and Verification

Use appropriate relay test sets to evaluate protection functions during commissioning and verify relay responses before the relevant equipment is placed into service.

Preventive Maintenance

Support scheduled protection relay inspections and maintenance procedures by testing relay operation against defined settings and requirements.

Protection System Troubleshooting

Reproduce specified electrical conditions to help engineers investigate relay operation and identify potential issues in protection systems.

Industrial Electrical Systems

Support the commissioning and maintenance of protection relays in industrial power installations using equipment that meets the relevant testing requirements.

Renewable Energy Installations

Relay testing equipment can be used for protection system commissioning and maintenance in renewable energy facilities, subject to the requirements of each project.

IEC 61850 Digital Substations

For digital substations, selected digital-analog test sets provide conventional electrical testing together with supported digital communication testing functions.

Important Specifications When Comparing Relay Test Sets

When evaluating relay protection testing equipment, compare the technical specifications against the requirements of your testing tasks.