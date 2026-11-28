Flux cored welding wire is widely used in mining, cement, steel, and heavy industry for hardfacing, wear-resistant overlay and component repair. Proper export packaging is critical to protect product quality during long-distance sea or land transit, avoid moisture absorption, rust, deformation and damage, and meet international logistics and customs requirements.

1. Core Risk Points to Avoid

Flux cored wire contains powdery flux inside the metal sheath. Once exposed to humid air, the flux absorbs moisture easily. Damp welding wire will cause pores, cracks and unstable arc during welding. Mechanical squeezing and impact may distort wire coils, break the wire or loosen winding. Salt spray in marine transportation further accelerates surface oxidation and corrosion.

2. Inner Packaging Requirements

Each wire coil shall be wrapped with a moisture-proof plastic film first. For high-demand grades, add a sealed aluminum foil vacuum bag to block water vapor. Place qualified desiccants inside each package to control the internal humidity. The winding of the wire coil must be neat without loose layers or overlapping disorder. The wire end should be fixed firmly to prevent unwinding. Mark the product grade, diameter, net weight, batch number and production date clearly on the coil label.

3. Outer Carton and Pallet Packaging

Use high-strength corrugated cartons with sufficient bursting strength. Cartons shall be sealed with waterproof tape on all seams. Do not overfill or underload each carton to prevent bulging or collapse. Arrange cartons neatly on standard export pallets (EPAL or ISPM15 heat-treated wooden pallets). All wooden packing materials must have IPPC marks to pass quarantine inspection of destination countries. Secure the whole pallet with stretch wrap and plastic strapping. Avoid sharp edges pressing directly on cartons.

4. Marking and Shipping Marks

Visible outer marks shall include:

· Product name: Flux Cored Welding Wire· Specification, diameter, net weight / gross weight· Country of origin· Shipping mark, PO number· Handling symbols: Keep Dry, Fragile, No Hook, Stacking Limit, This Side Up Marks should be printed in English, durable and waterproof. Do not cover marks with wrapping films.

5. Storage and Loading Guidance before Shipment

Keep finished goods in dry and ventilated warehouse before loading. Avoid direct contact with the ground. Do not load together with chemical goods, fresh cargo or goods that release moisture. Container loading should leave proper air circulation space. Try to avoid loading in rainy or foggy weather.

6. Additional Tips for Overseas Customers

Inform customers that flux cored welding wire is moisture-sensitive. After receiving goods, store them indoors away from rain and humidity. Once the sealed package is opened, the wire should be used up as soon as possible. If long-term storage is required, re-seal the packaging with extra desiccants.

Strict packaging control reduces cargo claims and maintains stable welding performance, which helps build long-term trust with global distributors and end-users in wear-resistant welding sectors.

About Us

Founded in 2010, Tangshan Runxing machinery co., LTD. (runxing machinery for short), located in Tangshan city, Hebei province, is a technology-based manufacturer specializing in hardfacing welding of metal wear-resistant materials and engineering services.