Russian Strike Hits Factory In Chuhuiv, Damaging Infrastructure
“The enemy has just struck a disused factory in one of Chuhuiv's neighbourhoods. A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged,” Minaeva wrote.
According to her, the extent of the damage is currently being assessed and efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.Read also: Russian forces attack two apartment buildings in Kharkiv with drones, one injured
No reports of casualties have been received so far.
As reported by Ukrinform, 23 civilians, including three children, were injured in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours as a result of enemy shelling.
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