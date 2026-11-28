MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the President's press service.

At the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Mr and Mrs Zelensky took part in a prayer service in memory of the victims of the Holodomors in Ukraine.

After the prayer, the President and the First Lady walked to the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide and laid arrangements of wheat ears at the 'Bitter Memory of Childhood' monument.

In a social media post, Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky emphasised that the totalitarian system mercilessly and deliberately condemned millions of innocent and murdered children, men and women to starvation simply because they were Ukrainian.

The President and the First Lady noted that today at 4 pm, candles of remembrance will be lit in windows across Ukraine and everywhere on the planet where Ukrainians live, as a beacon of respect for all the innocent victims of the Holodomors.

The ceremony was also attended by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada; Serhiy Koretskyi, Prime Minister; Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President's Office; government officials; military personnel; representatives of the clergy; ambassadors of foreign states and representatives of international organisations' missions; Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe; and Lithuanian Minister of Agriculture Kęstutis Mažeika.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomors on 38 November.

Ukraine commemorates victims offamines

This day of remembrance is observed annually on the fourth Saturday in November, in accordance with presidential decrees issued in 1998 and 2007.

In total, Ukrainians endured three Holodomors in the 20th century: those of 1921–1923, 1932–1933 and the famine of 1946–1947. The most devastating was the famine of 1932–1933 – it is this event that is referred to as the genocide of the Ukrainian people, perpetrated by the Stalinist regime.