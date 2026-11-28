A court in the German city of Münster has sentenced Dutch neo-Nazi Stefan Wijkamp to eight months in prison, suspended, after finding him guilty of incitement.

According to Israel's 9TV, Wijkamp must also pay €1,000 to the budget of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state.

Wijkamp is known in the Netherlands as the "Hitler of Landgraaf" and in Germany as the "Dutch Hitler". He has long attracted attention by appearing at far-right demonstrations with a hairstyle and moustache resembling those of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Wijkamp openly describes himself as a "Dutch Nazi" and has made no secret of his admiration for the former leader of the Third Reich.

The court proceedings stemmed from statements he made during a neo-Nazi demonstration in Münster in July 2025.

In an interview with a YouTube channel following the rally, Wijkamp praised Hitler, describing him as a "genius" and an "outstanding personality". He also said that his admiration for Hitler was the reason he loved Germany.

Since the statements were made publicly on German territory, the case was brought before a German court.

Germany has strict laws prohibiting the public glorification of the Nazi regime, the promotion of Nazi ideology and the use of certain symbols associated with National Socialism. Public statements that glorify Adolf Hitler can also fall under criminal provisions concerning incitement and the promotion of unconstitutional organisations.

The suspended sentence means Wijkamp will not immediately serve the eight-month prison term, provided he complies with the conditions imposed by the court.