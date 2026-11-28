MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) West Bengal Police have registered a suo motu First Information Report (FIR) against Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) general secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee after he released short video clips at a New Delhi press conference on Saturday afternoon accusing state police personnel of filling out affidavits for the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) for submission to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The rival Trinamool factions are locked in a dispute before the ECI over competing claims to the original "All India Trinamool Congress" name and its "Grass and Flower" poll symbol.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressed the press conference in New Delhi at 4 p.m. on Saturday and released the short video clips. Shortly afterwards, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari raised doubts over the authenticity of the footage.

Adhikari alleged there was a strong likelihood that the videos had been created using artificial intelligence (AI) and said a detailed probe would be carried out, with legal action taken if necessary for misleading the public.

Police subsequently registered the FIR against Abhishek Banerjee on charges of releasing AI-generated videos to mislead people and malign the image of the state police.

The FIR was lodged at Kalna Police Station in Purba Bardhaman district. Notably, one of the clips shown by Banerjee in New Delhi carried a Kalna Police Station logo, with the Diamond Harbour MP claiming that police personnel at the station had filled out affidavits in favour of the DTC.

Meanwhile, legislator Akhruzzaman from the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction alleged that Abhishek Banerjee had not stopped using such tactics even after losing the Assembly elections earlier this year.

"Earlier, when Trinamool Congress was in power, Abhishek Banerjee followed the same practice of framing people, and then he did that by using some of his confidant police officers. The video clips that he released today were fake ones. They were released to malign us and the state administration. I am requesting the Chief Minister to take necessary action in the matter," Akhruzzaman said.