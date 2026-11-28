MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) In back-to-back intelligence-led enforcement operations, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled two separate illicit wildlife trafficking networks active around the region of the Western Ghats in Maharashtra, apprehending six individuals.

The operations resulted in the seizure of suspected King Cobra venom alongside big cat skins and a poaching weapon.

On November 25, navigating dense crowds at a religious congregation and challenging terrain near the Indrayani River, officers intercepted the suspects following a prolonged foot chase and apprehended all three individuals, the DRI said.

A search yielded two bottles containing approximately 2 litres of suspected King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) venom. In the course of the chase, a DRI officer was also injured due to spillover of venom, an official statement said.

The seized venom and the three apprehended persons have been handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department for further investigation and prosecution under applicable laws, it said.

In a separate operation on November 26, officers of the DRI, acting on specific intelligence regarding attempts to sell wildlife trophies in Navi Mumbai via social media, intercepted a suspect in the Panvel area and recovered a bag containing two skins - apparently of a Tiger and a Leopard.

Follow-up questioning led to a search at a residential complex in Navi Mumbai, where two female occupants were found in possession of one suspected Cheetah skin along with a.177 calibre (4.5 mm) break-barrel air rifle (Model 23), said the DRI.

Preliminary inquiry indicates the leopard skin bears a suspected gunshot wound inflicted with this rifle. The three skins (one each of Tiger, Leopard and Cheetah), the air rifle, and the trophies were seized, said the DRI.

The three apprehended individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the Maharashtra Forest Department for further investigation, it said.

King Cobra, Tiger, Leopard and Cheetah are all listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and are accorded the highest degree of legal protection. Hunting, capture and unauthorised possession of these species, as well as any trade or dealings in these animals, their derivatives or trophies, are prohibited under the Act, said the DRI.