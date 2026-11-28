MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 28 (IANS) The suspension of an elected government and the imposition of Governor's rule in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have deepened a sense of marginalisation in the province and fuelled fears over its mineral wealth, and could undo decades of 'mainstreaming' if the system is bent beyond breaking point, a report said.

An emergency was declared, the army was deployed, the Chief Minister was placed under preventive detention and a technocratic council replaced the provincial cabinet, an analysis in leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' noted.

It pointed out that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) hold on the province tightened over the last three elections, from 35 of 99 general seats in 2013 to 66 of 99 in 2018 and around 90 of 115 in 2024.

"This dispensation - at least Governor's rule and the attendant technocracy - is constitutionally valid for a maximum of six months (two months at a time, to be extended by a joint sitting of parliament) even if, as it would ominously appear, the stewards of this interregnum are settling in as if for a full term," the report stated.

It acknowledged that the security situation in the province is not under control, noting that according to figures from PIPS, annual casualties rose from 169 killed and 122 injured in 2021 to 581 killed and 698 injured in 2025.

The report said the emergency and Governor's rule seemed to confirm fears that the move was aimed at the province's mineral wealth, as the Governor announced plans to extract and sell minerals and later cancelled all gold-mining leases.

"Trauma unexpressed will always find a channel. It would be grave folly to assume that the absence of an immediate, widespread, and sustained outpouring of rage in reaction to the imposition of emergency and Governor's rule is proof that such rage does not exist," the report stated.

It noted that the relationship between the province and the centre has taken on a distinctly ethnolinguistic tone, with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement banned and the PTI government suspended.

"By the end of six months, if these lessons have not been learnt, and if there is an attempt to bend the system beyond breaking point, decades of 'mainstreaming' can be brought to nought," the report added.

The report warned that the legitimacy of any decision with permanent political, administrative or economic implications for the province will be put under the microscope.

"Governance is an extension of the political process, a product of it, a manifestation of the public will. And as such, its sustainability rests on foundations of political legitimacy, even if it is sidestepped in the short term," it stated.