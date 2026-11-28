MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) The imprisonment of Pakistani human rights lawyers, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha, has underscored the deteriorating civic space in Pakistan, a report has stated.

It noted that over the past three years, the country has witnessed a deepening crackdown on journalists, human rights defenders and independent media, fuelled by growing militarisation, systematic suppression of dissent and an expanding state surveillance apparatus.

“On October 29, 2026, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced two prominent human rights lawyers, Baloch-origin Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, to 10 years in prison each. The verdict marked the culmination of a case mired in controversy from the outset, involving disputed allegations of removing security barricades, proceedings criticised for their lack of transparency, and the application of anti-terrorism legislation to conduct ordinarily addressed under criminal law," a report in the US-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) detailed.

According to the report, the severity of the sentences, alongside serious doubts over the fairness of the trial, has intensified international scrutiny of Pakistan's sweeping security and cybercrime laws, including the country's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The verdict also raised concerns over the criminalisation of human rights advocacy and the shrinking space for civil society and dissent in Pakistan.

The report noted that the couple's prosecution is particularly troubling given their longstanding work representing victims of enforced disappearances, blasphemy accused, journalists facing prosecution and communities alleging abuses by Pakistan's security establishment.

“Their imprisonment, alongside the serious questions raised about the fairness of their trial, exposes a troubling tension between Pakistan's stated commitment to the rule of law and its treatment of human rights defenders. It raises a fundamental question: What happens to the rule of law when those who defend victims of alleged state abuses are themselves prosecuted under a justice system whose fairness is being questioned by international human rights organisations?” it questioned.

The report argued that equating political criticism with terrorism undermines a fundamental democratic principle.

Questioning the military, raising concerns over alleged abuses or supporting marginalised groups should not invite criminal charges. Yet, the PECA proceedings demonstrated how expansive legal provisions could be used to turn political expression into a criminal offence, MEMRI mentioned.

Citing the latest 2026 Impunity Report by Islamabad-based Freedom Network, it flagged an escalating pattern of legal persecution, intimidation and the weaponisation of criminal laws to suppress journalists and critical voices. It also warned that digital surveillance, online censorship and the misuse of PECA were further eroding freedom of expression.

“These developments raise serious questions about Pakistan's compliance with its international human rights commitments under the European Union's GSP+ framework. As scrutiny of Pakistan's human rights record intensifies, legislative promises and treaty ratifications alone cannot substitute for meaningful implementation,” the report noted.