MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajinder Gupta, on Saturday, called the proposed delimitation process and the attempt to provide reservation to women in Parliament and state Assemblies, "a very good thing for India", while questioning the opposition to it.

His reaction comes days before the Special session of the Parliament, where the Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies alongside a 50 per cent seat expansion and a delimitation freeze until 2051.

Speaking to reporters after an event in Chandigarh, Rajinder Gupta said: "It is a very good thing for India."

"There can be no bigger thing than 'Nari Shakti', participation of women...if any kind of re-configuration is required after so many years, then what's wrong with that?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to clear amendments to the proposed Bill, linked to the proposed delimitation and women reservation legislation.

Attacking the Opposition over its criticism of the proposed legislation, he said: "Those who are against women are against Indian culture. They are the same people who oppose giving women reservation. This is a very significant contribution by Narendra Modi and the NDA government."

"We appreciate it because this should have been passed long ago, and it is now happening. It is late, but things are being set right. Anyone who opposes this will be seen as opposing women's power and Indian culture," he told reporters.

However, Kerala Minister and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed caution, claiming that the delimitation bill is to "subvert the political prominence of the southern Indian states and the democratic practices of our country".

"By imposing this agenda of the Sangh Parivar, they wanted to punish the southern states for religiously following the population control and achievements in the field of health and education. This is improper and cannot be tolerated," he said in a video message.

Further, Chennithala urged all the southern states to come together and fight against this "nefarious design of BJP" and defeat the proposed bill in the Parliament.