MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 28 (IANS) The Thanksgiving storm in the US has left dangers that may be harder to spot than flooded streets, potentially contaminated water near North Carolina's coastal villages and buildings in New York that officials say should be checked before residents return.

As communities begin cleaning up, authorities are warning that improved weather does not remove the risks left by damaged structures, submerged roads and fallen power lines.

At Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina, the National Park Service urged visitors to avoid floodwater on beaches and in parking areas beside villages. Storm damage may have compromised septic systems, creating potential public health concerns, it said in a Friday update.

National Park Services reported debris from damaged structures on ocean beaches. The Avon Fishing Pier also sustained damage, with officials working with its leaseholder to assess repairs.

“Visitor and employee safety remains our highest priority as crews assess storm impacts and begin recovery activities,” said David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. National Park Service

In New York City, emergency officials advised people whose buildings suffered serious damage to consult a licensed engineer or architect before going back inside.

The city's Friday recovery notice warned that floodwater could carry sewage or chemicals, or conceal an electrical hazard. It also urged residents to keep away from downed trees and power lines and check on older neighbours, people with disabilities and those living in basement or low-lying homes.

New York authorities also asked residents to photograph damage before cleaning up.

“Damage reporting helps the City assess where impacts have occurred and may also support a future request for federal assistance,” Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell said.

On North Carolina's Outer Banks, officials warned that standing water could conceal damaged pavement and debris, while saltwater could seriously damage vehicles.

Dare County's Friday evening bulletin said renewed ocean overwash and flooding had reversed some repair work completed on Thanksgiving Day. Crews were clearing roads, rebuilding protective dunes and addressing pavement damage.