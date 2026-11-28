The former England captain and batting legend Alastair Cook has lavished praise on Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling his explosive strokeplay a rare gift and urging the young left-hander to bring that same fearless edge into red-ball cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has often made headlines with his explosive performances, which were evident from his rapid rise in IPL, domestic and youth cricket before making his international breakthrough, where fearless boundary-hitting and high-tempo starts turned him into one of Indian cricket's most talked-about young batters.

Recently, the 15-year-old played a record-breaking knock of 204 off 53 balls, including 28 sixes and 7 fours, at a sensational strike rate of 384.90, shattering multiple List A records, including fastest to 100, 150, and 200, during the Asia Cup Rising Stars match against UAE A in Doha.

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'A Boost to Test Cricket'

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already made his mark in T20Is and India A assignments, Alastair Cook believes taking that fearless aggression into red-ball cricket will give Test matches a fresh spark and inspire a new generation of young players.

“I've never seen (someone) hitting like Sooryavanshi does. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to balls coming down and then still hit a six means that he can do it consistently,” Cook told the Press Trust of India (PTI) on the sidelines of Queen Elizabeth' School's event in Gurugram.

“He has taken the T20 world by storm. His record in the IPL, and you'd say the biggest franchise tournament in the world, is unbelievable.

“Every generation needs an inspirational player whom kids look up to. If he (Sooryavanshi) can do that in all forms, that would be a boost to Test cricket,” he added.

VIDEO | Gurugram, Haryana: Former England captain Alastair Cook on Saturday praised young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, describing him as a one-of-a-kind talent while expressing hope that the teenager would also test himself in red-ball cricket.

"I think Sooryavanshi is one of a kind. I've never seen hitting like it. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to the ball coming down and still hit a six means that he can do it consistently," Cook told PTI on the sidelines of Queen Elizabeth's School's event.

(Full video available on PTI Videos - Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026

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Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to make his Test debut, the 15-year-old batting sensation has already made an impression in youth Test cricket, becoming the youngest player to score a century in the format, according to the ICC.

Sooryavanshi has also featured for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy and East Zone in the recent Duldeep Trophy season, where the youngster registered scores of 8 against North East Zone, 92 and 40 against Central Zone in the semi-final, and 44 against South Zone in the final.

'Sooryavanshi Can Be Good in Test Cricket'

Further speaking on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent, Alastair Cook believes that the 15-year-old should challenge himself to see how good he can become in Test cricket, despite the possibility of not succeeding immediately.

Cook believes the longest format needs players willing to take that challenge and hopes the youngster will carry his fearless approach into red-ball cricket.

“He clearly has some talent that I've never seen before. I hope that he has the challenge in his mind to want to see how good he can be in Test cricket as well,” the former England captain said.

“I think Test cricket needs players who are prepared to try, he might not succeed, and that's fine. He dominates white-ball cricket, but I hope that he can do in Test cricket. Cricket needs to be inspired by a player,” he added.

In his First-Class career, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 399 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 23.47 in 11 matches. However, the 15-year-old has been quite dominant in T20 cricket, amassing 1790 runs, including 4 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 40.68 in 45 matches.

In List A cricket, Vaibhav has accumulated 845 runs, including a double century, a century, and two fifties, at an average of 49.70 in 17 matches.

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