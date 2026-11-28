MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 28 (IANS) Tanvi Sharma came through an all-Indian semifinal against third seed Unnati Hooda, recovering from a game down to win 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 and book her place in the women's singles final of the Syed Modi International at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also made it to the women's doubles final of the BWF World Series 300 event.

Second seed Tanvi got the better of Unnati in a battle between two of India's promising young women's singles shuttlers. It was their second meeting since the India Junior International Grand Prix in 2022, where Unnati had emerged victorious.

Tanvi, who will turn 18 later this year, will now face Thailand's world No. 26 Supanida Katethong in the final. The Indian holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler and will be aiming to claim her second Super 300 title of the season.

Treesa and Gayatri, meanwhile, continued their title defence with a 13-21, 21-10, 21-12 win over Ukraine's third-seeded pair Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr to reach the final.

The Indian pair, who won bronze at the World Championships earlier this year, will now aim for their third consecutive Syed Modi International title when they take on Indonesia's young combination of Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine.

Meanwhile, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan bowed out of the mixed doubles after losing 17-21, 18-21 to Malaysia's world No. 61 pair Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi in the semifinals on Saturday.

In the men's singles final, it will pit two players seeded in the top 10, with fourth seed Richie Duta Richardo taking on sixth seed Arnaud Merkle of France. Merkle defeated Zhe Ying Wu of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-16 in the semifinal, while Richardo defeated Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo of Indonesia 21-17, 21-15 in 49 minutes.

Indian results (semifinals):

Women's singles: 2-Tanvi Sharma bt 3-Unnati Hooda 11-21, 21-10, 21-13

Women's doubles: 1-Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt 3-Polina Buhrova/Yevheniia Kantemyr (Ukraine) 13-21, 21-10, 21-12

Mixed doubles: Wee Yee Hern/Vannee Gobi (Malaysia) bt Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram/Reshika Uthayasooriyan (India) 21-17, 21-18.